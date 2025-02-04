Tuyển Digital Marketing Primewood Corporation (Vietnam) làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Primewood Corporation (Vietnam)
- Quảng Ninh: Khu công nghiệp Cái Lân, Quảng Ninh, Huyện Quảng Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Negotiate with suppliers for the purchase that meets the company’s targets regarding quality, price, delivery date, and other commercial terms.
- Co-ordinate with the company’s commercial department to plan orders’ delivery based on the company’s shipment plan
- Handle changes on plan to fulfill shipments without any impact on the vessel loading date
- Follow up confirmed orders after trade confirmation issuance
- Monitor cargo readiness and quality issues of each supplier
- Coordinate with Quality Control team for chip mills’ visits for quality checks on an on-going basis
- Build and maintain good relationship with suppliers
- Obtain market information and coordinate with Market Intelligence team to update accurate market information; analyze and identify market trends/ buying patterns to support management’s decision
- Identify and develop potential suppliers
- Other assignments required by management.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- University degree in Economics/ Business/Technical majors or related field
Tại Primewood Corporation (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Primewood Corporation (Vietnam)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI