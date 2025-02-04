Tuyển Digital Marketing Primewood Corporation (Vietnam) làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Negotiate with suppliers for the purchase that meets the company’s targets regarding quality, price, delivery date, and other commercial terms.

- Co-ordinate with the company’s commercial department to plan orders’ delivery based on the company’s shipment plan

- Handle changes on plan to fulfill shipments without any impact on the vessel loading date

- Follow up confirmed orders after trade confirmation issuance

- Monitor cargo readiness and quality issues of each supplier

- Coordinate with Quality Control team for chip mills’ visits for quality checks on an on-going basis

- Build and maintain good relationship with suppliers

- Obtain market information and coordinate with Market Intelligence team to update accurate market information; analyze and identify market trends/ buying patterns to support management’s decision

- Identify and develop potential suppliers

- Other assignments required by management.