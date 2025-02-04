Tuyển Digital Marketing Primewood Corporation (Vietnam) làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Primewood Corporation (Vietnam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Primewood Corporation (Vietnam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Ninh: Khu công nghiệp Cái Lân, Quảng Ninh, Huyện Quảng Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Negotiate with suppliers for the purchase that meets the company’s targets regarding quality, price, delivery date, and other commercial terms.
- Co-ordinate with the company’s commercial department to plan orders’ delivery based on the company’s shipment plan
- Handle changes on plan to fulfill shipments without any impact on the vessel loading date
- Follow up confirmed orders after trade confirmation issuance
- Monitor cargo readiness and quality issues of each supplier
- Coordinate with Quality Control team for chip mills’ visits for quality checks on an on-going basis
- Build and maintain good relationship with suppliers
- Obtain market information and coordinate with Market Intelligence team to update accurate market information; analyze and identify market trends/ buying patterns to support management’s decision
- Identify and develop potential suppliers
- Other assignments required by management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Ability to speak English is prefered
- University degree in Economics/ Business/Technical majors or related field

Tại Primewood Corporation (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Primewood Corporation (Vietnam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Primewood Corporation (Vietnam)

Primewood Corporation (Vietnam)

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3, tòa nhà TECCO 533, số 9 Nguyễn Phi Khanh, Phường Hoà Thuận Tây, Quận Hải Châu, Thành phố Đà Nẵng, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

