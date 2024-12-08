Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại và Đầu tư Athena Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 16 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Roman Plaza, Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 12 - 16 Triệu

Participate in code reviews and help troubleshoot issues.

Collaborate with the development team to write clean, efficient, and well-documented code.

Contribute to various stages of the software development lifecycle, including testing, debugging and refining application functionalities

Work on assigned tasks under the guidance of senior developers.

Reporting to the Leader

Với Mức Lương 12 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Enrollment in an undergraduate or graduate program in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field

A foundational understanding of algorithms, data structures, and software design principles

Basic understanding of programming languages such as Golang, C++, Python, or JavaScript,...

Experience with database system like Postgresql or Mysql.

Be active and collaborative

Drive critical thinking & can-do attitude

Willingness to research, learn new programming languages and frameworks

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại và Đầu tư Athena Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive Compensation: Earn from 12,000,000 - 16,000,000 VND/month, along with various attractive benefits.

Professional yet Friendly Work Environment:

Learning and Development Opportunities: Receive comprehensive training, work in a dynamic and creative environment with a young, enthusiastic team.

Internal Events: Regular team-building activities, birthdays, happy hours, and tea breaks to foster a sense of community.

Health Care: Free lunch and annual health check-ups.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại và Đầu tư Athena Group

