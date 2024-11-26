Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/12/2024
Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: No 23, 45/1 Dong Me, Me Tri ward, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Collaborate with teams to create cross-functional activities related to design and system development.
Analyze project requirements and convert them into documentation suitable for developers.
Perform maintenance and develop features to enhance the stability and performance of the system.
Develop new features from ideation to implementation, ensuring performance and compliance with company requirements.
Support and coordinate with other functions and departments.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proficient in developing software for both Frontend and Backend, including:
- At least 2 years of experience building API Servers using NodeJS, JavaScript, or TypeScript with any framework, such as Express or NestJS.
- At least 2 years of experience building web applications using ReactJS or NextJS.
Strong understanding of JavaScript ES6.
Comprehensive knowledge of ReactJS lifecycle, data rendering and updating mechanisms, and the ability to optimize application performance.
Solid knowledge in designing and developing RESTful APIs and Microservices systems.
Proficiency in utilizing caching solutions like Redis, Memcached, or related tools.
Deep understanding of Git and workflows associated with Git (Git workflows).
Strong knowledge of relational databases, including MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MongoDB.
Experience in software development following Agile/Scrum methodologies.
Nice to have:
Has experience with cloud platforms such as AWS and is proficient in deploying technologies like Docker and Docker Compose.
Has experience with TypeORM.
Has experience with CI/CD or related tools.
Possesses experience with C#, .Net, .Net Core, or other programming languages (considered an advantage).
Demonstrates strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently as well as in a team.
Has the ability to communicate and collaborate effectively with other teams.
Is proactive, honest, and has a strong desire for self-improvement.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th month & Performance bonus.
All employees are involved in social insurance, medical insurance, unemployment insurance, periodic health examinations, etc.
Provide laptop and monitor.
Work From Home policy: 24 days per year (2 days per month).
12 days of Annual Leave (Employees who have worked at Kimei Global for 1 year will have an additional 2 days of summer leave).
Holidays are based on the annual announcement of the Government.
Company trip, annual health check, year-end party: Once per year.
Activity outdoors, happy hour in/out office, Birthday gift.
Free parking fee.
Various snacks and drinks in our bar.
Gifts for Children's Day, Women's Day, and Men's Day
Working time: Monday til Friday (8 AM - 5 PM)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 5 floor, HD Building, 21 Le Trung Nghia, 12 ward, Tan Binh district, Ho Chi Minh city

