Tuyển Giáo viên Unity Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/02/2025
Giáo viên Unity

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên Unity Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 19A Cộng Hòa, Phường 12, Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên Unity Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Manage the day-to-day operations and ensure delivery of all client KPIs and targets.
Develop and implement strategies to optimize operational efficiency, including process improvements, resource allocation, and workforce management.
Responsible for monitoring agents in terms of quality and quantity to meet operational requirements from Clients.
Making sure all team members are actively involved and work closely to achieve team and individual KPIs.
Conduct regular one-on-ones with direct reports to review individual performance, and the performance of their team and offer ongoing developmental coaching.
Create a positive work environment through employee engagement; resolve employee relation issues in a professional and timely manner.
Participate in cross-functional meetings to review information received from operational support functions - Training, HR, Quality, WFM, IT - and partner to define action plans that resolve issues and drive continuous improvement.
Provide Activity Report as Team performance report daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
Attending Weekly Meetings with Clients to share insights and highlights of operations.
Attending to ad-hoc tasks as assigned by the Senior Operation Manager/General Manager or Client.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minumum 2 years of experience as an Operations Manager or in a similar role.
Fluency in Korean (equivalent to TOPIK 5) is mandatory.
Proficiency in English communication is an advantage.
Experience in E-Commerce, Retail is preferred.
Strong leadership skills with the ability to motivate and inspire a diverse team.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a track record of driving process improvements and achieving operational efficiency.
In-depth knowledge of contact center operations, including workforce management, quality assurance, and performance metrics.

Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Sign-on Bonus (one month gross salary).
Competitive salary (negotiable) with annual raises and promotion opportunities.
Biannual performance bonuses and a 13th-month salary.
Full insurance per Vietnamese Labor Law + additional 24/7 health and accident insurance.
Employee engagement activities, Holiday bonuses, and gifts.
Multinational work environment with global clients and expert teams.
Opportunities to collaborate with leading companies and high-expertise regional/ global teams.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 8 và Tầng 10, Tòa nhà SCETPA, Số 19A Cộng Hòa, Phường 12, Quận Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

