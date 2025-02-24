Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Asean Law Firm LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Asean Law Firm LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Asean Law Firm LLC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/02/2025
Asean Law Firm LLC

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Asean Law Firm LLC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 1st Floor, Pan Pacific Hanoi Hotel, No.1, Thanh Nien Street, Truc Bach Ward, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

This is a Legal Intern position hiring only.
We are recruiting entry level (No experience to less than 2 years experience only)Legal intern for both of our Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City offices.
-Assist a lawyer in the area of foreign direct investment (formation of foreign owned enterprises, joint-venture)
-Researching relevant laws and regulations under the supervision of a lawyer
-Draft various contracts and legal documents in English and Vietnamese
-Travelling from/to competent government authorities to submit documents/dossiers
-Liaise with government officers and negotiate for optimal outcomes for clients
-Improve intermediate lawyering skills and improve professional office working skills
-Grow to be a successful legal professional with highest level of professionalism and ethical mindset
-Other tasks and assignments deemed appropriate by a supervising staff/lawyer/director

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor in Law by University in Vietnam (or last year in the University major in law)
- No experience to Less than 2 years of experience in law or legal field

Tại Asean Law Firm LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Asean Law Firm LLC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Asean Law Firm LLC

Asean Law Firm LLC

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Q.Ba Dinh, Hanoi / Q.Tan Binh HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-graphic-design-illustration-animation-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job320318
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Taj Việt Nam
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Taj Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
Taj Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Hạn nộp: 05/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Innorix Vietnam
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Innorix Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Innorix Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Taj Việt Nam
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Taj Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
Taj Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Hạn nộp: 05/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Innorix Vietnam
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Innorix Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Innorix Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty TNHH D.Ragoon làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH D.Ragoon
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN THIẾT KẾ VÀ XÂY DỰNG GREENHN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN THIẾT KẾ VÀ XÂY DỰNG GREENHN
2 - 3 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu và phân phối Việt Nhật làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu và phân phối Việt Nhật
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation TN ECOM GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu TN ECOM GROUP
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Zitga studios làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Zitga studios
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty Cổ phần Funtap làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Funtap
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Line Century làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Line Century
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG HIỆU HACO GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG HIỆU HACO GROUP
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Phần mềm Mobio Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Phần mềm Mobio Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty TNHH XNK Cầu Nối Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 3 Triệu Công ty TNHH XNK Cầu Nối Việt
30 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty cổ phần Gió media làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Gió media
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TNH99 VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TNH99 VIỆT NAM
10 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty CP Quà tặng sáng tạo Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty CP Quà tặng sáng tạo Việt Nam
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty TNHH Zei Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu Công ty TNHH Zei Group
15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation TRANH NGHỆ THUẬT CAO CẤP TÂM LƯƠNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu TRANH NGHỆ THUẬT CAO CẤP TÂM LƯƠNG
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỌC VIỆN ĐÀO TẠO HADU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỌC VIỆN ĐÀO TẠO HADU VIỆT NAM
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG GODA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG GODA
11 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM GBH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM GBH
11 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty cổ phần khu nghỉ dưỡng vườn cọ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần khu nghỉ dưỡng vườn cọ
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Physcode Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Physcode Việt
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation EMS Fitness & Yoga Center (EFYC) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu EMS Fitness & Yoga Center (EFYC)
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỐ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ ZOTEX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỐ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ ZOTEX
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI HKK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI HKK
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tóc Kẹp Capelli làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tóc Kẹp Capelli
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MYRACLE NAM PHƯƠNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MYRACLE NAM PHƯƠNG
7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH NGỌC VIỆT CORPORATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NGỌC VIỆT CORPORATION
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty Cổ phần Belie làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Belie
16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ và Sáng tạo Rocket làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ và Sáng tạo Rocket
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm