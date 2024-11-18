Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Pencil Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu

Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Pencil Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu

Pencil Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/12/2024
Pencil Group

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Pencil Group

Mức lương
Đến 2 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 16A Lê Hồng Phong, Phường 12, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu

Graphic design work, putting together a pitch deck, designing a website, repositioning
Join the team to develop ideas and design direction
Perform other tasks as assigned by superiors

Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Technically proficient in Adobe Creative
Basic skills using Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe Premiere,
Having knowledge about branding design is an advantage
Thinking of developing creative design ideas based on customer brief
Eager to learn, hard-working, proactive in work, ready to adapt to high pressure

Tại Pencil Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Open and flat - your voice will be listened to.
Your mental health will be cared for - we still seek for work-life balance in this agency life.
Training, sharings, classes - we love to learn and unlearn.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Pencil Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Pencil Group

Pencil Group

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: F Central, 16A Le Hong Phong, W.12, D.10, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

