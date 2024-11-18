Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Pencil Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 2 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 16A Lê Hồng Phong, Phường 12, Quận 10

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Graphic design work, putting together a pitch deck, designing a website, repositioning

Join the team to develop ideas and design direction

Perform other tasks as assigned by superiors

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Technically proficient in Adobe Creative

Basic skills using Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe Premiere,

Having knowledge about branding design is an advantage

Thinking of developing creative design ideas based on customer brief

Eager to learn, hard-working, proactive in work, ready to adapt to high pressure

Pencil Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Open and flat - your voice will be listened to.

Your mental health will be cared for - we still seek for work-life balance in this agency life.

Training, sharings, classes - we love to learn and unlearn.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Pencil Group

