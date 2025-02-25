Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Công Ty TNHH SX Upgain (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB DISCRIPTION

• computer networks - responsible for installing, configuring and maintaining the computers in a large business;

• desktop support - direct user assistance; (over 100 users)

• contract hardware maintenance - working for a business with contracts to maintain and repair computer hardware;

• monitors and maintains the computer systems and networks

• monitors and maintains the PABX system

• monitors and maintains the CAD/CAM systems

• installs and configures computer systems,

• diagnoses hardware and software faults and solves technical and applications problems, either over the phone or in person.

RESPONSIBILITIES

IT technical support officer are mainly responsible for the smooth running of computer systems, PABX system, CAD/CAM system and ensuring users get maximum benefits from them.

• Installing and configuring computer hardware operating systems and applications;

• Monitoring and maintaining computer systems, PABX system, CAD/CAM system and networks;