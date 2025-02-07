Tuyển IT Helpdesk Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

As Director of Finance and Business Support, you will oversee all Financial, Accounting & Business Support, programs, and budgets and implement processes to drive achievement of revenue targets and budget goals, evaluate team progress, while identifying new ideas that will help drive the business and solving problems through strong interpersonal skills and efficient communication.

You'll be the first point of contact for all hotel financial and accounting-related issues with owners, auditors (internal and external) and regulatory agencies.

You must have at least 1 year experience in this position in the hospitality industry and demonstrated ability to interact with customers, employees and third parties that reflects highly on the resort, the brand and the Company.

Details will be discussed during the interview.