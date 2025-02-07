Tuyển IT Helpdesk Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay
- Kiên Giang: Khu Du Lịch Bãi Dài, xã Gành Dầu, Thành phố Phú Quốc, tỉnh Kiên Giang
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
As Director of Finance and Business Support, you will oversee all Financial, Accounting & Business Support, programs, and budgets and implement processes to drive achievement of revenue targets and budget goals, evaluate team progress, while identifying new ideas that will help drive the business and solving problems through strong interpersonal skills and efficient communication.
You'll be the first point of contact for all hotel financial and accounting-related issues with owners, auditors (internal and external) and regulatory agencies.
You must have at least 1 year experience in this position in the hospitality industry and demonstrated ability to interact with customers, employees and third parties that reflects highly on the resort, the brand and the Company.
Details will be discussed during the interview.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance or related field, CPA preferred.
2. Service years in the field
- At least 1 year experience in this position in the hospitality industry.
3. Knowledge and skills
Tại Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI