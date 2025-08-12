Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
- Bình Dương: Red Bull Vietnam, Ha Noi Highway, Binh Thang Ward, Di An City, Binh Duong Province
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Scope of responsibilities
1. Financial Management & Reporting: This includes updating on tax laws, registering tax invoices, closing accounting books, preparing financial statements, reporting financial information, and ensuring the integrity of all financial data.
1. Financial Management & Reporting:
This includes updating on tax laws, registering tax invoices, closing accounting books, preparing financial statements, reporting financial information, and ensuring the integrity of all financial data.
2. Accounting Operations & Compliance: This covers supervising the accounting department, maintaining accounting systems, ensuring compliance with regulations, managing fixed assets, coordinating monthly closings, and developing/implementing accounting procedures.
2. Accounting Operations & Compliance:
This covers supervising the accounting department, maintaining accounting systems, ensuring compliance with regulations, managing fixed assets, coordinating monthly closings, and developing/implementing accounting procedures.
3. Auditing & Analysis: This involves working with auditors (internal and external) and reporting and analyzing financial data.
3. Auditing & Analysis:
This involves working with auditors (internal and external) and reporting and analyzing financial data.
4. Supervisory & Leadership: This aspect encompasses deploying company objectives, monitoring and evaluating subordinates, fostering continuous improvement, proactively identifying and addressing potential issues, and communicating urgent matters to superiors.
4. Supervisory & Leadership:
This aspect encompasses deploying company objectives, monitoring and evaluating subordinates, fostering continuous improvement, proactively identifying and addressing potential issues, and communicating urgent matters to superiors.
5. Other duties: The document mentions other responsibilities as assigned by superiors.
5. Other duties:
The document mentions other responsibilities as assigned by superiors.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Age:
Tại Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI