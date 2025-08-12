Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Scope of responsibilities

1. Financial Management & Reporting: This includes updating on tax laws, registering tax invoices, closing accounting books, preparing financial statements, reporting financial information, and ensuring the integrity of all financial data.

2. Accounting Operations & Compliance: This covers supervising the accounting department, maintaining accounting systems, ensuring compliance with regulations, managing fixed assets, coordinating monthly closings, and developing/implementing accounting procedures.

3. Auditing & Analysis: This involves working with auditors (internal and external) and reporting and analyzing financial data.

4. Supervisory & Leadership: This aspect encompasses deploying company objectives, monitoring and evaluating subordinates, fostering continuous improvement, proactively identifying and addressing potential issues, and communicating urgent matters to superiors.

5. Other duties: The document mentions other responsibilities as assigned by superiors.

