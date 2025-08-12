Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/09/2025
Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Kế toán tổng hợp

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Red Bull Vietnam, Ha Noi Highway, Binh Thang Ward, Di An City, Binh Duong Province

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Scope of responsibilities
1. Financial Management & Reporting: This includes updating on tax laws, registering tax invoices, closing accounting books, preparing financial statements, reporting financial information, and ensuring the integrity of all financial data.
1. Financial Management & Reporting:
This includes updating on tax laws, registering tax invoices, closing accounting books, preparing financial statements, reporting financial information, and ensuring the integrity of all financial data.
2. Accounting Operations & Compliance: This covers supervising the accounting department, maintaining accounting systems, ensuring compliance with regulations, managing fixed assets, coordinating monthly closings, and developing/implementing accounting procedures.
2. Accounting Operations & Compliance:
This covers supervising the accounting department, maintaining accounting systems, ensuring compliance with regulations, managing fixed assets, coordinating monthly closings, and developing/implementing accounting procedures.
3. Auditing & Analysis: This involves working with auditors (internal and external) and reporting and analyzing financial data.
3. Auditing & Analysis:
This involves working with auditors (internal and external) and reporting and analyzing financial data.
4. Supervisory & Leadership: This aspect encompasses deploying company objectives, monitoring and evaluating subordinates, fostering continuous improvement, proactively identifying and addressing potential issues, and communicating urgent matters to superiors.
4. Supervisory & Leadership:
This aspect encompasses deploying company objectives, monitoring and evaluating subordinates, fostering continuous improvement, proactively identifying and addressing potential issues, and communicating urgent matters to superiors.
5. Other duties: The document mentions other responsibilities as assigned by superiors.
5. Other duties:
The document mentions other responsibilities as assigned by superiors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Age: From 30 years old
Age:

Tại Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Red Bull (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Ha Noi Highway, Binh Thang Ward, Di An City, Binh Duong Province

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ke-toan-tong-hop-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-binh-duong-job367171
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MEGASOFT (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MEGASOFT (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MEGASOFT (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 108 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MEGASOFT (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MEGASOFT (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MEGASOFT (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 108 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thuận An làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thuận An
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH MTV VILATA làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MTV VILATA
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG QUỐC TẾ GIA LONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG QUỐC TẾ GIA LONG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KUM KANG LABELS VINA làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH KUM KANG LABELS VINA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT-THƯƠNG MẠI VẠN THUẬN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT-THƯƠNG MẠI VẠN THUẬN
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THÁI BÌNH Pro Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THÁI BÌNH Pro Company
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KUM KANG LABELS VINA làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH KUM KANG LABELS VINA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
15 - 19 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp TNHH HITOPI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu TNHH HITOPI VIỆT NAM
15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
15 - 19 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT-THƯƠNG MẠI VẠN THUẬN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT-THƯƠNG MẠI VẠN THUẬN
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG THIÊN BÌNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG THIÊN BÌNH
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần Thép Nam Kim làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Thép Nam Kim
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH H&T INTELLIGENT CONTROL (BÌNH DƯƠNG) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH H&T INTELLIGENT CONTROL (BÌNH DƯƠNG)
16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ XƯƠNG LỢI làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ XƯƠNG LỢI
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH PARAMAX CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PARAMAX CORPORATION
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TRANG TRÍ NỘI THẤT TƯỜNG THỊNH làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRANG TRÍ NỘI THẤT TƯỜNG THỊNH
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TOÀN PHÁT BÌNH DƯƠNG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TOÀN PHÁT BÌNH DƯƠNG
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ADL PAPERPACKAGING làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ADL PAPERPACKAGING
14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẠI PHÚ THỊNH làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẠI PHÚ THỊNH
14 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG CƠ KHÍ VIỆT MINH LONG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG CƠ KHÍ VIỆT MINH LONG
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO MÁY STV làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO MÁY STV
14 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Asiafoods Corporation làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu Asiafoods Corporation
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC GIẢI KHÁT ALOEFIELD - CHI NHÁNH LONG AN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC GIẢI KHÁT ALOEFIELD - CHI NHÁNH LONG AN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AN PHÁT CƯỜNG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AN PHÁT CƯỜNG
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KẾ TOÁN ĐỒNG LÊ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KẾ TOÁN ĐỒNG LÊ
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Coasia Itswell Vina làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Coasia Itswell Vina
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ KIẾN TRÚC XÂY DỰNG THIẾT THẠCH làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ KIẾN TRÚC XÂY DỰNG THIẾT THẠCH
8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm