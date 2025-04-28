Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Tại Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hải Dương: Plot CN 6.1
- 2, Tan Truong Industrial Zone, Cam Giang District, Hai Duong Province , Vietnam, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
*** Job description
- Design product, make design sheet, specification...;
- Analyze customer’s inputs and design product modifications to meet the expectation of customer;
- Conduct design reviews and evaluate the new designs, product developments and engineering changes according to stipulation of customer, statutory and standard requirements;
- Specify the methods of measurement and test, and the acceptance criteria applied to evaluate the design, product and process;
- Prepare, issue, review and control all design documents, technical specifications in accordance with customer, statutory and standard requirements.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelor\'s degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or related field (or equivalent work experience).
- Language: Intermediate English skill;
Tại Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
