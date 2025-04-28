Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

*** Job description

- Design product, make design sheet, specification...;

- Analyze customer’s inputs and design product modifications to meet the expectation of customer;

- Conduct design reviews and evaluate the new designs, product developments and engineering changes according to stipulation of customer, statutory and standard requirements;

- Specify the methods of measurement and test, and the acceptance criteria applied to evaluate the design, product and process;

- Prepare, issue, review and control all design documents, technical specifications in accordance with customer, statutory and standard requirements.