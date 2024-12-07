Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Dongsung Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 28 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Dongsung Vina
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- số 27 Nguyễn Trung Trực, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương 15 - 28 Triệu
- To manages all costs relating to building and civil engineering projects, from the initial calculations to the final figures.
- In charge of bids.
- In charge of making construction contracts, track contract progress and payment documents.
- Making and checking estimates, dissecting estimates, construction BOQ for projects.
- Make construction execution drawings and complete construction drawings.
- Check, guide and urge the construction units and subcontractors to implement the work plan and plan in a reasonable, accurate manner and in accordance with the approved overall plan of the Company.
- To check materials and equipment meet contract specifications and the ordered quantities meet with project estimates and budgets.
- Job details will be discussed in more detail during the interview process.
- Fluent in listening, speaking, reading and writing English.
- Receive CV in English.
- Good computer skills: Microsoft office, Excel, Power point, Auto Cad ...
- Ability to communicate well, honest and agile.
- Ability to work independently and in groups.
- Willing to work far.
- Cheerful, sociable, working principle, responsibly, under pressure.
Ngành nghề: Kiến trúc, Xây dựng
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh
Với Mức Lương 15 - 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Dongsung Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Dongsung Vina
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI