Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Dongsung Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 28 Triệu

- To manages all costs relating to building and civil engineering projects, from the initial calculations to the final figures.

- In charge of bids.

- In charge of making construction contracts, track contract progress and payment documents.

- Making and checking estimates, dissecting estimates, construction BOQ for projects.

- Make construction execution drawings and complete construction drawings.

- Check, guide and urge the construction units and subcontractors to implement the work plan and plan in a reasonable, accurate manner and in accordance with the approved overall plan of the Company.

- To check materials and equipment meet contract specifications and the ordered quantities meet with project estimates and budgets.

- Job details will be discussed in more detail during the interview process.

- Fluent in listening, speaking, reading and writing English.

- Receive CV in English.

- Good computer skills: Microsoft office, Excel, Power point, Auto Cad ...

- Ability to communicate well, honest and agile.

- Ability to work independently and in groups.

- Willing to work far.

- Cheerful, sociable, working principle, responsibly, under pressure.

Ngành nghề: Kiến trúc, Xây dựng

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh