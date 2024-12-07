Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Dongsung Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 28 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Dongsung Vina
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/01/2025
Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Dongsung Vina

Kỹ sư xây dựng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Dongsung Vina

Mức lương
15 - 28 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- số 27 Nguyễn Trung Trực, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương 15 - 28 Triệu

- To manages all costs relating to building and civil engineering projects, from the initial calculations to the final figures.
- In charge of bids.
- In charge of making construction contracts, track contract progress and payment documents.
- Making and checking estimates, dissecting estimates, construction BOQ for projects.
- Make construction execution drawings and complete construction drawings.
- Check, guide and urge the construction units and subcontractors to implement the work plan and plan in a reasonable, accurate manner and in accordance with the approved overall plan of the Company.
- To check materials and equipment meet contract specifications and the ordered quantities meet with project estimates and budgets.
- Job details will be discussed in more detail during the interview process.
Ngành nghề: Kiến trúc, Xây dựng
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Với Mức Lương 15 - 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Dongsung Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Dongsung Vina

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Dongsung Vina

Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Dongsung Vina

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 60 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

