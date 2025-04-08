Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương 60 - 80 Triệu
Bridge Engineer (BrSE) is the person who acts as a connection between each of project teams in Rakuten Fintech Group companies. By using communication skills and technical skills, we expect to help the communication process between the customers and the project team smoothly.
[Responsibilities]
• Working with Japanese customers on related projects about requirements, specifications, working process, etc.
• Manage projects or work closely with Project Manager/Leader to monitor and control project
• Analyze and transfer various requests to project team members during the whole development process
*This position is start-up position, so we expect to expand your responsibilities not only Bridge for project in Japanese, but also project management.
Với Mức Lương 60 - 80 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
•From 2 years working as Software Developer
• Excellence communication in Japanese (N2 or similar) + Intermediate English
• Good understanding of the software development process with hands-on experience in programming skills (must have)
• Experience in working with low level design documents
• Must be independent, responsible, and selfmotivated with the ability to learn and achieve superior results
Nice to have
• Working experience as a Project Manager.
• Have experience living and working in Japan
Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
■Working time：Monday - Friday: From 8:00 To 17:00
■Benefit
• Commuting Allowances
• Meal Allowances
• Vietnamese compulsory insurance
• Tet Bonus (13 month) & other bonus
• Salary review (Once a year)
• Annual Leave
• Health check- up
• Health care
• Company trip & other internal events...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
