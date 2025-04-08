Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu

Mức lương 60 - 80 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Bridge Engineer (BrSE) is the person who acts as a connection between each of project teams in Rakuten Fintech Group companies. By using communication skills and technical skills, we expect to help the communication process between the customers and the project team smoothly.

[Responsibilities]

• Working with Japanese customers on related projects about requirements, specifications, working process, etc.

• Manage projects or work closely with Project Manager/Leader to monitor and control project

• Analyze and transfer various requests to project team members during the whole development process

*This position is start-up position, so we expect to expand your responsibilities not only Bridge for project in Japanese, but also project management.

• More than 3 years of experience as a bridge engineer (BrSE) or related field

•From 2 years working as Software Developer

• Excellence communication in Japanese (N2 or similar) + Intermediate English

• Good understanding of the software development process with hands-on experience in programming skills (must have)

• Experience in working with low level design documents

• Must be independent, responsible, and selfmotivated with the ability to learn and achieve superior results

Nice to have

• Working experience as a Project Manager.

• Have experience living and working in Japan

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

■Salary: Up to 3000USD Gross

■Working time：Monday - Friday: From 8:00 To 17:00

■Benefit

• Commuting Allowances

• Meal Allowances

• Vietnamese compulsory insurance

• Tet Bonus (13 month) & other bonus

• Salary review (Once a year)

• Annual Leave

• Health check- up

• Health care

• Company trip & other internal events...

