Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH TOPICUS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Nguyen Van Troi,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Are you a skilled Intermediate Tester with a passion for ensuring software quality? We have an exciting opportunity in Ho Chi Minh City for a Tester in the Healthcare domain to join our newly forming team, dedicated to creating cutting-edge HealthTech software components.

Responsibilities:

Be a founding member of a fresh development team focused on HealthTech software solutions.

Collaborate closely with developers, Business Analysts, and other team members.

Independently design, develop, and execute comprehensive test plans and strategies.

Proficiency in performing functional and regression tests manually to validate software functionality.

Familiarity with testing of components using tools such as Katalon, and Postman, Cypress,...

Collaborate with cross-functional teams in Vietnam and the Netherlands to deliver exceptional products.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's level degree in a field that requires strong analytical and problem-solving skills, such as Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics or other related degree.

3+ years of experience in technical software testing.

Excellent written and verbal English communication skills.

Solid understanding of the software development life cycle and quality assurance principles.

Independent work ethic with the ability to take ownership of testing efforts.

Keen attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality results.

Proven experience as an Intermediate Tester with a strong understanding of testing methodologies.

Familiarity in using testing tools like Katalon, SoapUI, and Postman to perform functional and API testing.

Strong analytical skills to identify and troubleshoot issues effectively.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TOPICUS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary (annual salary review).

Fixed 13th month salary and performance bonus.

Full salary for probation & full coverage of social insurance.

Hybrid working model and good work-life balance.

Premium healthcare (with annual health check-up).

16 days of annual leave per year.

5 paid days sick leave.

Dynamic and international English-speaking working environment.

Regular gatherings (happy hour, bimonthly dinner, social events, etc.).

Annual company trip.

Fully stocked pantry with coffee and snacks.

Budget for team activities.

Supportive and diverse work environment that promotes continuous learning.

Opportunity for traveling & training in The Netherlands.

Join Our Team as a Tester atTopicusVietnam!

