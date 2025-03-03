Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Fujifilm Business Innovation Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 12, Vincom Center, số 72, đường Lê Thánh Tôn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The development of software for MFPs and related optional devices requires extensive know-how and advanced technology. Our projects are large-scale, allowing you to experience significant achievements upon completion by enhancing your skills.

Objective: Development of embedded software for MFPs and related optional devices.

Job Responsibilities: Act as a bridge engineer between our company and business partners.

Job Description:

・Responsible for developing dedicated software to control MFPs and related optional devices.

・Perform debugging and evaluation using hardware devices and simulators.

・Support communication and coordination between our company and business partners as a bridge engineer. This includes understanding requirements and reporting progress in Japanese, explaining specifications and action plans to business partners, and providing appropriate instructions to ensure product quality. Additionally, provide accurate translations and communication, considering the local language and customs, to prevent misunderstandings.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job Requirements

More than 3 years of experience as a bridge engineer in embedded software development, or more than 3 years of experience in managing embedded software development, or more than 5 years of experience as an embedded software engineer.

Experience in software development using C/C++ languages

Proficiency in Japanese at N2 level or above, with fluent speaking, listening, and writing skills.

Proficiency in English, with the ability to speak, listen, and write.

Ability to actively communicate and cooperate with colleagues and supervisors.

Willingness to work for a long period (10 years or more) as a founding member of the Software Development Center.

Education/Academic Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in a Computer Science-related field, or equivalent experience

Relevant technical certifications

Tại Công Ty TNHH Fujifilm Business Innovation Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Having chances to get attractive company bonus every month/year

- Company trip once a year + Joining party

- Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year

- Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.

- Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits

- Dynamic and sociable working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Fujifilm Business Innovation Việt Nam

