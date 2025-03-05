Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần GoGoX Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Blue Sky Office Tower, 01 Bạch Đằng, phường 2,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and deploy a complete feature-rich web application.

This implies taking responsibility for the entire development cycle, from design and coding to testing and launch.

Ensure the application passes comprehensive web penetration testing.

Emphasize the importance of security and your commitment to building a secure application.

Seamlessly integrate the application with existing CMS systems to create a smooth user experience.

Highlight the ability to connect different systems and provide an exceptional user journey.

Maintain and enhance the current running system, ensuring its continued smooth operation.

Show your commitment to ongoing maintenance and improvement.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Solid experience in ReactJS/NextJS

Familiar with HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript and TypeScript

Obsessing in developing the best easy-to-use UX/UI

Proficiency in Go programming language is a plus

Familiar with Scrum and Kanban, enjoy working in an Agile environment (You will be working with a big cross-functional product development team).

Familiar with core software design concepts like data structure, microservices, micro frontends, functional programming, software design patterns.

Familiar with any testing framework and CI/CD workflow, and knowledge in Docker usage.

Knowledgeable in other multi-purpose languages such as Java, NodeJs would be a plus.

Enjoying exploring new technology to provide better solutions.

You have to have a high standard of yourself.

You have to be friendly and humble.

Working level English skills are mandatory to work with multinational teams

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần GoGoX Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Clear growth path

Casual working environment

Flexible working time

A fast growing technology startup providing on-demand mobility solutions and more

A multi-cultural team

A software engineering team striving for technical excellence

A company promotes learning, continuous improvement and personal growth

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần GoGoX Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin