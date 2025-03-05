Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần GoGoX Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần GoGoX Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/04/2025
Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần GoGoX Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Blue Sky Office Tower, 01 Bạch Đằng, phường 2,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and deploy a complete feature-rich web application.
This implies taking responsibility for the entire development cycle, from design and coding to testing and launch.
Ensure the application passes comprehensive web penetration testing.
Emphasize the importance of security and your commitment to building a secure application.
Seamlessly integrate the application with existing CMS systems to create a smooth user experience.
Highlight the ability to connect different systems and provide an exceptional user journey.
Maintain and enhance the current running system, ensuring its continued smooth operation.
Show your commitment to ongoing maintenance and improvement.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Solid experience in ReactJS/NextJS
Familiar with HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript and TypeScript
Obsessing in developing the best easy-to-use UX/UI
Proficiency in Go programming language is a plus
Familiar with Scrum and Kanban, enjoy working in an Agile environment (You will be working with a big cross-functional product development team).
Familiar with core software design concepts like data structure, microservices, micro frontends, functional programming, software design patterns.
Familiar with any testing framework and CI/CD workflow, and knowledge in Docker usage.
Knowledgeable in other multi-purpose languages such as Java, NodeJs would be a plus.
Enjoying exploring new technology to provide better solutions.
You have to have a high standard of yourself.
You have to be friendly and humble.
Working level English skills are mandatory to work with multinational teams

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần GoGoX Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Clear growth path
Casual working environment
Flexible working time
A fast growing technology startup providing on-demand mobility solutions and more
A multi-cultural team
A software engineering team striving for technical excellence
A company promotes learning, continuous improvement and personal growth

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần GoGoX Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: BO Tầng 4, tầng 11, toà nhà Bluesky Office Tower, Số 01, Đường Bạch Đằng, phường 2, quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

