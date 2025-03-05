Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 140B Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, phường 8, quận Phú Nhuận, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Phú Nhuận
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu
Working closely with multiple stakeholders to gather, analyze and define current business processes as well as requirements.
Organize and conduct internal and customer training on how to use the product.
Collaborate with the Development Team to answer user stories that are unclear.
Translating business requirements into detailed functional specifications.
Assist Product Manager in some tasks:
The product/project roadmap aligns with the vision.
Manage & prioritize backlog tasks.
Supporting the PM in delivering the project plan on-time and on-budget ○ Product/project risk management.
Create easy-to-understand user stories/tasks to ensure the Development Team can understand WHAT to do.
Market research, competitor analysis.
Product data pipeline, data analytics (GA, GM).
Evaluate feature production releases.
Create and maintain product documentation (SRS, PRD).
Handle Project demo meeting with stakeholders.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Fluent English.
Knowledge about Project/Product development process.
Having problem solving skills.
Communication skills.
Research skills.
Analytical skills.
Prioritization skills.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunities to learn and work in a start-up environment.
Exposure to high-technology products and services.
Experience a dynamic and active working environment.
Laptop, PC Allowance
Full salary during probation period
Competitive salary
13th-month bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI