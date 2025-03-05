Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Working closely with multiple stakeholders to gather, analyze and define current business processes as well as requirements.

Organize and conduct internal and customer training on how to use the product.

Collaborate with the Development Team to answer user stories that are unclear.

Translating business requirements into detailed functional specifications.

Assist Product Manager in some tasks:

The product/project roadmap aligns with the vision.

Manage & prioritize backlog tasks.

Supporting the PM in delivering the project plan on-time and on-budget ○ Product/project risk management.

Create easy-to-understand user stories/tasks to ensure the Development Team can understand WHAT to do.

Market research, competitor analysis.

Product data pipeline, data analytics (GA, GM).

Evaluate feature production releases.

Create and maintain product documentation (SRS, PRD).

Handle Project demo meeting with stakeholders.