Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Junius International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. About the Project

H Project is a real-time financial data processing platform that consists of:

ASpring Boot-based full-stack web application

AGo-based data relay systemfor high-performance data transfer

AnAPI and chart systembuilt with Python and Node.js

We are looking for experienced developers to join our team and contribute to developing and maintaining this platform.

2. Job Description

We are hiring afull-stack developerspecializing inSpring Bootto maintain and improve our main service. This role involves working with APIs, real-time messaging, and financial data processing while collaborating with teams responsible for Python API integration, Go-based data relay, and Node.js chart visualization.

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain aRESTful API server

Manage user and partner systems

Implement and maintainreal-time WebSocket messagingand financial data processing

Work withMySQL/PostgreSQLfor database management

Collaborate with Python, Go, and Node.js teams for system integration

3. Tech Stack & Architecture

(1) H_SpringFront (Main Service)

Role: Manages user/partner accounts, real-time messaging, and financial data display

Backend: Java 8+, Spring Boot, JPA/Hibernate, MySQL/PostgreSQL, WebSocket

Frontend: JavaScript, Tailwind CSS, WebSocket client

(2) H_PythonAPI (External API Integration)

Role: Integrates and maintains external APIs

Python 3.x, WebSocket, REST API/WSS API

(3) Go-Relay (Data Relay System)

Role: Real-time data relay and load balancing

Go, Network Programming, High-performance data processing

(4) NodeChart (Real-Time Chart System)

Role: Real-time financial data visualization and chart rendering

Node.js, WebSocket, JavaScript chart libraries

-Spring Boot Full-Stack Development (Top Priority)

Experience withSpring Boot, JPA, MySQL/PostgreSQL

Familiarity withREST API & WebSocket-based real-time communication

Strong database design and management skills

-Python API Maintenance & Integration

Experience withWebSocket and REST/WSS API integration

-Go Development & High-Performance System Operations

Knowledge ofGo programming and network programming

Experience inhigh-performance data relay systems

-Node.js-Based Chart System Maintenance

Experience inreal-time data processing and financial chart visualization

-Basic Knowledge of Security & Data Protection

5. Preferred Qualifications

English communication skills(basic to intermediate level)

Experience or knowledge in financial platforms(trading, stock markets, etc.)

Annual salary review based on performance results, 13th-month bonus

High-quality health check-ups, annual travel, and regular team-building activities;

Half-day off for special occasions such as birthdays and Christmas;

Full participation in social insurance, health insurance, and other benefits as per company regulations;

Work in a dynamic, youthful environment with many opportunities for development and learning.

