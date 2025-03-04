Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Junius International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty TNHH Junius International
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Thủ Thiêm Lake View 1, 19 Tố Hữu, Phường Thủ Thiêm,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. About the Project
H Project is a real-time financial data processing platform that consists of:
ASpring Boot-based full-stack web application
AGo-based data relay systemfor high-performance data transfer
AnAPI and chart systembuilt with Python and Node.js
We are looking for experienced developers to join our team and contribute to developing and maintaining this platform.
2. Job Description
We are hiring afull-stack developerspecializing inSpring Bootto maintain and improve our main service. This role involves working with APIs, real-time messaging, and financial data processing while collaborating with teams responsible for Python API integration, Go-based data relay, and Node.js chart visualization.
Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain aRESTful API server
Manage user and partner systems
Implement and maintainreal-time WebSocket messagingand financial data processing
Work withMySQL/PostgreSQLfor database management
Collaborate with Python, Go, and Node.js teams for system integration
3. Tech Stack & Architecture
(1) H_SpringFront (Main Service)
Role: Manages user/partner accounts, real-time messaging, and financial data display
Backend: Java 8+, Spring Boot, JPA/Hibernate, MySQL/PostgreSQL, WebSocket
Frontend: JavaScript, Tailwind CSS, WebSocket client
(2) H_PythonAPI (External API Integration)
Role: Integrates and maintains external APIs
Python 3.x, WebSocket, REST API/WSS API
(3) Go-Relay (Data Relay System)
Role: Real-time data relay and load balancing
Go, Network Programming, High-performance data processing
(4) NodeChart (Real-Time Chart System)
Role: Real-time financial data visualization and chart rendering
Node.js, WebSocket, JavaScript chart libraries
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience withSpring Boot, JPA, MySQL/PostgreSQL
Familiarity withREST API & WebSocket-based real-time communication
Strong database design and management skills
-Python API Maintenance & Integration
Experience withWebSocket and REST/WSS API integration
-Go Development & High-Performance System Operations
Knowledge ofGo programming and network programming
Experience inhigh-performance data relay systems
-Node.js-Based Chart System Maintenance
Experience inreal-time data processing and financial chart visualization
-Basic Knowledge of Security & Data Protection
5. Preferred Qualifications
English communication skills(basic to intermediate level)
Experience or knowledge in financial platforms(trading, stock markets, etc.)
Tại Công ty TNHH Junius International Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
High-quality health check-ups, annual travel, and regular team-building activities;
Half-day off for special occasions such as birthdays and Christmas;
Full participation in social insurance, health insurance, and other benefits as per company regulations;
Work in a dynamic, youthful environment with many opportunities for development and learning.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Junius International
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
