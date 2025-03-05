Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/04/2025
Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

Mức lương
9 - 11 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 140B Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, phường 8, quận Phú Nhuận, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 9 - 11 Triệu

Hands-on Application Frontend features using Vue.Js, next.JS, React.JS
Optimize Frontend to ensure good response to end user
Design database, component flow interact between FrontEnd,
Backend and third-party.
Optimizing client-side & server-side performance
Implement the service-side logic (Node.Js , Golang, Restful API, PHP, Python)

Với Mức Lương 9 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:
Experience in Software Development Life Cycle.
Front-End: Vue.JS, Next.JS, React.JS
Back-End: Node.Js, Golang, PHP, Python
Git version control.
Ability to deal with any programming language.
To be able to build API with restful standard and JWT/ OAuth2 authentication
Self-motivated, ability to work independently.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and annual salary review.
13th-month salary
Enrollment in social insurance as required by law
Annual leave days per year + public holidays with unused days rolled over to next year.
Annual company trip.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 11A Nguyễn Văn Mại, Phường 4, Quận Tân bình , TP HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

