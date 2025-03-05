Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP
Mức lương
9 - 11 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 140B Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, phường 8, quận Phú Nhuận, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Phú Nhuận
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 9 - 11 Triệu
Hands-on Application Frontend features using Vue.Js, next.JS, React.JS
Optimize Frontend to ensure good response to end user
Design database, component flow interact between FrontEnd,
Backend and third-party.
Optimizing client-side & server-side performance
Implement the service-side logic (Node.Js , Golang, Restful API, PHP, Python)
Với Mức Lương 9 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Must have:
Experience in Software Development Life Cycle.
Front-End: Vue.JS, Next.JS, React.JS
Back-End: Node.Js, Golang, PHP, Python
Git version control.
Ability to deal with any programming language.
To be able to build API with restful standard and JWT/ OAuth2 authentication
Self-motivated, ability to work independently.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary and annual salary review.
13th-month salary
Enrollment in social insurance as required by law
Annual leave days per year + public holidays with unused days rolled over to next year.
Annual company trip.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP
