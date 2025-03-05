Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu

Mức lương 9 - 11 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 140B Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, phường 8, quận Phú Nhuận, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 9 - 11 Triệu

Hands-on Application Frontend features using Vue.Js, next.JS, React.JS

Optimize Frontend to ensure good response to end user

Design database, component flow interact between FrontEnd,

Backend and third-party.

Optimizing client-side & server-side performance

Implement the service-side logic (Node.Js , Golang, Restful API, PHP, Python)

Với Mức Lương 9 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:

Experience in Software Development Life Cycle.

Front-End: Vue.JS, Next.JS, React.JS

Back-End: Node.Js, Golang, PHP, Python

Git version control.

Ability to deal with any programming language.

To be able to build API with restful standard and JWT/ OAuth2 authentication

Self-motivated, ability to work independently.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and annual salary review.

13th-month salary

Enrollment in social insurance as required by law

Annual leave days per year + public holidays with unused days rolled over to next year.

Annual company trip.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

