Tuyển Lập trình viên Alpaca Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Install, configure, and maintain Oracle Applications DBA (OIPA) environments.

Monitor and troubleshoot database performance, security, and availability.

Perform regular upgrades, patches, and performance tuning of Oracle databases.

Provide technical support for Oracle applications and resolve database-related issues.

Ensure database backup, recovery, and disaster recovery procedures are in place.

Work closely with development and application teams to support database operations.

Optimize database queries and improve system performance.

Document database configurations, policies, and procedures.

Communicate effectively in English with global teams and clients.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven experience as an Oracle Apps DBA with a focus on OIPA.

Strong knowledge of Oracle 11g/12c/19c databases, WebLogic Server, and Oracle EBS.

Hands-on experience with performance tuning, database security, and backup/recovery strategies.

Familiarity with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is a plus.

Ability to work independently and in a team-oriented environment.

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Excellent English communication skills (both written and spoken).

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Preferred Qualifications:

Oracle certification (OCP, OCM) is a plus.

Experience working in an enterprise or financial services environment.

Knowledge of DevOps tools and automation in database management.

Tại Alpaca Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and performance-based incentives.

Opportunity to work with a global team and cutting-edge technologies.

Professional training and career development opportunities.

Work in a dynamic and collaborative environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Alpaca Solutions

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin