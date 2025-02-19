Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PAYTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PAYTECH
Mức lương
16 - 22 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương 16 - 22 Triệu
Work directly with customers to design and execute test plans and cases to ensure our software products’ quality
Perform manual testing, including functional, regression, integration, and system testing.
Collaborate with product managers, developers, and other stakeholders to understand requirements and identify potential issues.
Identify, document, and track bugs and issues using bug-tracking tools.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to continuously improve testing processes and methodologies.
Với Mức Lương 16 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum of 3 years of experience in manual software testing.
Strong understanding of software testing methodologies and the software development lifecycle.
Experience in designing and executing test cases.
Proficiency in using bug tracking systems (e.g., Jira, Trello).
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
Ability to work onsite in Hanoi.
Have banking experience (must have).
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PAYTECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Flexible working hours.
Salary up to 22 million.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PAYTECH
