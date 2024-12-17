Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/01/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Manual Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 1A Yết Kiêu, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About KiotViet:
What you will do:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor or Master’s degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science or a related field
- Strong understanding of software development principles, testing methodologies (black-box, white-box), and familiarity with programming languages (e.g., Python, Java) and SQL
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills with ability to collaborate effectively with diverse team
- Basic understanding of test automation tools and frameworks is a plus
- Minimum 1 year of experience in Software testing

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Top salary range in the market (willing to negotiate)
- Compensation, a 13th month salary depending on employee’s performance
- Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary)
- Social – Health – Insurance paid fully. Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance ( from level senior according to the company's regulations)
- Advantageous and yield benefits, other benefits such as holiday vacations, benefits for employee’s relatives
- Unlimited chance of being promoted based on employee’s performance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm:

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

