Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH MUJI GLOBAL SOURCING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH MUJI GLOBAL SOURCING VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH MUJI GLOBAL SOURCING VIỆT NAM

Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MUJI GLOBAL SOURCING VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
2,000 - 3,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 9 The Landmark, 5B Đường Tôn Đức Thắng, phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD

Key Responsibilities:
• Textile Fabric Expertise: Manage and oversee textile related production,from fiber/yarn (spinning) to fabric (weaving, knitting, dyeing) and garment, with a strong focus on KNITTING and circular knitting techniques. Provide technical solutions and improvements, particularly in resolving DYEING issues.
KNITTING
circular knitting techniques
DYEING
• Sourcing and regional development of eco-friendly materials: Identify and source the environmentally friendly materials (natural fibers, recycled materials, etc.…) that can be procured in ASEAN countries, especially in Vietnam. Distribute concepts that have the possibility to become the next core products based on clues gathered from the lifestyle of ASEAN countries.
development of eco-friendly materials
• Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including design, planning, merchandising, and quality control, to ensure smooth production flow and address any challenges that may arise in align with brand high- quality standards.
• Frequently traveling to and carrying out tasks at the partnered factory sites.
• The job details and conditions will be discussed during the interview.

Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

MUST SKILLS:

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MUJI GLOBAL SOURCING VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MUJI GLOBAL SOURCING VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MUJI GLOBAL SOURCING VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH MUJI GLOBAL SOURCING VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 9, The Landmark, 5B Tôn Đức Thắng, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, tphcm

