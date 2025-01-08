Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH MUJI GLOBAL SOURCING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MUJI GLOBAL SOURCING VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 9 The Landmark, 5B Đường Tôn Đức Thắng, phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD
Key Responsibilities:
• Textile Fabric Expertise: Manage and oversee textile related production,from fiber/yarn (spinning) to fabric (weaving, knitting, dyeing) and garment, with a strong focus on KNITTING and circular knitting techniques. Provide technical solutions and improvements, particularly in resolving DYEING issues.
KNITTING
circular knitting techniques
DYEING
• Sourcing and regional development of eco-friendly materials: Identify and source the environmentally friendly materials (natural fibers, recycled materials, etc.…) that can be procured in ASEAN countries, especially in Vietnam. Distribute concepts that have the possibility to become the next core products based on clues gathered from the lifestyle of ASEAN countries.
development of eco-friendly materials
• Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including design, planning, merchandising, and quality control, to ensure smooth production flow and address any challenges that may arise in align with brand high- quality standards.
• Frequently traveling to and carrying out tasks at the partnered factory sites.
• The job details and conditions will be discussed during the interview.
Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MUJI GLOBAL SOURCING VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MUJI GLOBAL SOURCING VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI