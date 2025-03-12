Tuyển Market Research Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Asia Dragon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Job Summary

The Process Documentation Specialist is responsible for developing, managing, and standardizing internal process documentation to ensure operational consistency, compliance, and efficiency. This role collaborates with cross-functional teams to gather information, create structured and well-documented Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and optimize internal knowledge management systems. Additionally, the position supports continuous process improvement initiatives and ensures seamless adoption of new policies and workflows.

2. Key Responsibilities

A. Process Documentation Development & Management

• Collaborate with relevant departments to collect, structure, and document key operational procedures, policies, and internal workflows.

• Develop and maintain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), work instructions, training manuals, and compliance documentation.

• Establish a logical documentation structure and implement effective storage and retrieval systems using platforms such as Google Drive, SharePoint, Notion, Confluence, or other enterprise document management tools.

B. Process Standardization & Compliance

• Ensure all internal documentation aligns with company standards, regulatory requirements, and industry best practices.