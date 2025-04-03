Tuyển Market Research Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Phú Hưng (PHS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Phú Hưng (PHS)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 21, Phú Mỹ Hưng Tower, 08 Hoàng Văn Thái, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, TP. HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Prepare company and industry reports, including Initial Reports, Updates, Industry Reports, and Meeting Notes.
• Monitor assigned sectors daily and provide timely insights through brief notes and flash updates.
• Produce quarterly industry reports on key sectors such as Real Estate, Securities, Asset Management, Insurance, and Media.
• Develop strategic reports on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis.
• Present at company seminars or support content preparation when required.
• Participate in training programs for new brokers and internal research training.
• Act as a backup for other analysts when needed.
• Support other departments with data updates and analysis.
• Perform other tasks as assigned by management.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor’s degree in Finance - Banking, Economics or related majors.
• At least 2 years of experience in equity and financial analysis, valuation, and the stock market.
• Strong presentation and communication skills.
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Phú Hưng (PHS) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Phú Hưng (PHS)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
