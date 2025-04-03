Tuyển Market Research Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Phú Hưng (PHS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Prepare company and industry reports, including Initial Reports, Updates, Industry Reports, and Meeting Notes.

• Monitor assigned sectors daily and provide timely insights through brief notes and flash updates.

• Produce quarterly industry reports on key sectors such as Real Estate, Securities, Asset Management, Insurance, and Media.

• Develop strategic reports on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis.

• Present at company seminars or support content preparation when required.

• Participate in training programs for new brokers and internal research training.

• Act as a backup for other analysts when needed.

• Support other departments with data updates and analysis.

• Perform other tasks as assigned by management.