Tuyển Market Research Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Market Research Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/05/2025
Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Market Research

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
20 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 410B,C,D Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 5, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu

1) Handling recruitment operations for Permanent & Temporary Staff (70%)
- Collaborate with Hiring Managers and HRBP to define hiring needs and develop sourcing plans
- Execute the end-to-end hiring process, including sourcing, interviewing, candidate assessment, reference checks, and extending offers, ensuring a professional candidate experience.
- Manage and optimize internal and external job advertisements across multiple channels, including the company’s career site, online recruitment platforms, and offline sourcing methods.
- Monitor new hires\' probation progress and provide timely updates to hiring managers to enhance retention.
- Promote Amway’s employer brand, build a strong candidate pipeline, and leverage recruitment resources effectively.
2) Employer Branding Support (20%)
- Assist in maintaining and monitoring content on Amway Vietnam’s employer branding platforms,
including social media, career websites, and physical recruitment sites.
- Support the execution of employer branding campaigns and campus recruitment initiatives.
- Foster relationships with professional associations, universities, and strategic partners to enhance
Amway’s talent attraction efforts.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HCMC AMWAY CENTER - 410B,C,D Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 5, Quận 3, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-market-research-thu-nhap-20tr-25tr-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job347066
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Market Research Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Tuyển Market Research Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Market Research Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Tuyển Market Research Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Market Research FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Market Research Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crossian Việt Nam
Tuyển Market Research Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Crossian Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Market Research Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Tuyển Market Research Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Market Research Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Tuyển Market Research Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Market Research FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Market Research Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crossian Việt Nam
Tuyển Market Research Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Crossian Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH WAVENET VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH WAVENET VIỆT NAM
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Nepcon Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nepcon Vietnam Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Hayat Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1 USD Hayat Việt Nam
800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sonion Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu Navigos Search
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Analytix Intelligence Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Analytix Intelligence Company Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 13 USD Navigos Search
1 - 13 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FE CREDIT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm