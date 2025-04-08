Tuyển Market Research Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: 410B,C,D Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 5, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu
1) Handling recruitment operations for Permanent & Temporary Staff (70%)
- Collaborate with Hiring Managers and HRBP to define hiring needs and develop sourcing plans
- Execute the end-to-end hiring process, including sourcing, interviewing, candidate assessment, reference checks, and extending offers, ensuring a professional candidate experience.
- Manage and optimize internal and external job advertisements across multiple channels, including the company’s career site, online recruitment platforms, and offline sourcing methods.
- Monitor new hires\' probation progress and provide timely updates to hiring managers to enhance retention.
- Promote Amway’s employer brand, build a strong candidate pipeline, and leverage recruitment resources effectively.
2) Employer Branding Support (20%)
- Assist in maintaining and monitoring content on Amway Vietnam’s employer branding platforms,
including social media, career websites, and physical recruitment sites.
- Support the execution of employer branding campaigns and campus recruitment initiatives.
- Foster relationships with professional associations, universities, and strategic partners to enhance
Amway’s talent attraction efforts.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
