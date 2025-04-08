Tuyển Market Research Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

1) Handling recruitment operations for Permanent & Temporary Staff (70%)

- Collaborate with Hiring Managers and HRBP to define hiring needs and develop sourcing plans

- Execute the end-to-end hiring process, including sourcing, interviewing, candidate assessment, reference checks, and extending offers, ensuring a professional candidate experience.

- Manage and optimize internal and external job advertisements across multiple channels, including the company’s career site, online recruitment platforms, and offline sourcing methods.

- Monitor new hires\' probation progress and provide timely updates to hiring managers to enhance retention.

- Promote Amway’s employer brand, build a strong candidate pipeline, and leverage recruitment resources effectively.

2) Employer Branding Support (20%)

- Assist in maintaining and monitoring content on Amway Vietnam’s employer branding platforms,

including social media, career websites, and physical recruitment sites.

- Support the execution of employer branding campaigns and campus recruitment initiatives.

- Foster relationships with professional associations, universities, and strategic partners to enhance

Amway’s talent attraction efforts.