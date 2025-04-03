Tuyển Market Research MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 15 USD

MiTek Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/05/2025
MiTek Việt Nam

Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại MiTek Việt Nam

Mức lương
700 - 15 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Đường Sáng Tạo, KCX Tân Thuận, P. Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Tp. HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 700 - 15 USD

POSITION SUMMARY:
This role is essential for maintaining the company’s ethical standards and ensuring compliance with internal policies and local regulations, thus protecting the company’s reputation and operational integrity in Vietnam.
1. Policy Implementation and Assurance:
• Ensure all employees understand and comply with company policies and procedures.
• Develop, update, and disseminate policies to align with local laws and company standards.
• Monitor the effective implementation of policies across all departments.
2. Compliance Monitoring and Control:
• Implement and oversee compliance programs in line with company policies and local regulations.
• Conduct regular audits and assessments to ensure adherence to internal policies and external legal requirements.
• Identify compliance risks and propose corrective actions to mitigate them.
3. Risk Assessment and Management:
• Conduct risk assessments to identify potential compliance issues.
• Recommend and implement risk mitigation strategies.
• Track and report compliance issues to senior management, providing solutions and follow-up actions.

Với Mức Lương 700 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại MiTek Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

MiTek Việt Nam

MiTek Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà A5, Lô số A5, khu E-Office, đường Sáng Tạo, KCX Tân Thuận, P. Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

