Tuyển Market Research MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 15 USD

POSITION SUMMARY:

This role is essential for maintaining the company’s ethical standards and ensuring compliance with internal policies and local regulations, thus protecting the company’s reputation and operational integrity in Vietnam.

1. Policy Implementation and Assurance:

• Ensure all employees understand and comply with company policies and procedures.

• Develop, update, and disseminate policies to align with local laws and company standards.

• Monitor the effective implementation of policies across all departments.

2. Compliance Monitoring and Control:

• Implement and oversee compliance programs in line with company policies and local regulations.

• Conduct regular audits and assessments to ensure adherence to internal policies and external legal requirements.

• Identify compliance risks and propose corrective actions to mitigate them.

3. Risk Assessment and Management:

• Conduct risk assessments to identify potential compliance issues.

• Recommend and implement risk mitigation strategies.

• Track and report compliance issues to senior management, providing solutions and follow-up actions.