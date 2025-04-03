Tuyển Market Research MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 15 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại MiTek Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Đường Sáng Tạo, KCX Tân Thuận, P. Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Tp. HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 700 - 15 USD
POSITION SUMMARY:
This role is essential for maintaining the company’s ethical standards and ensuring compliance with internal policies and local regulations, thus protecting the company’s reputation and operational integrity in Vietnam.
1. Policy Implementation and Assurance:
• Ensure all employees understand and comply with company policies and procedures.
• Develop, update, and disseminate policies to align with local laws and company standards.
• Monitor the effective implementation of policies across all departments.
2. Compliance Monitoring and Control:
• Implement and oversee compliance programs in line with company policies and local regulations.
• Conduct regular audits and assessments to ensure adherence to internal policies and external legal requirements.
• Identify compliance risks and propose corrective actions to mitigate them.
3. Risk Assessment and Management:
• Conduct risk assessments to identify potential compliance issues.
• Recommend and implement risk mitigation strategies.
• Track and report compliance issues to senior management, providing solutions and follow-up actions.
Với Mức Lương 700 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại MiTek Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MiTek Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI