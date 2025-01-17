Tuyển Market Research Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
About the job Recruitment Specialist
Introduction
We are looking for an experienced Recruitment Specialist, reporting to the Recruitment Lead and Country HR Manager. You will take responsibility for the full life cycle of recruitment activities in our company, and work with our stakeholders to maintain and develop a good talent pipeline for our recruitment needs.
Joining us, you will have a chance to explore your potential by recruiting for various positions from junior to senior level and expanding your network.
Responsibility
Handle business hiring requests through geography;
Responsible for end-to-end recruitment process from working with different hiring managers to define the needs, creating job descriptions, sourcing and screening for talents from the market, shortlisting, interviewing to candidate offer management, doing pre-onboarding and following new staffs in their probation;
Do research on the market and competitors, recommend attractive compensation packages and effective recruitment channels to attract the best and brightest talents for Gear Inc.;
Submit daily and/or weekly recruitment reports as required;
Work closely with the team in identifying and analyzing all key recruiting metrics, and issues and proposing appropriate solutions that meet business needs;
