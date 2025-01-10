Tuyển Market Research Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: District 7, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
HR Task (C&B cum General HR)
• Post job vacancies when the company has recruitment needs
• Conduct reference checks.
• Send offer letters.
• Handle onboarding procedures (prepare contracts, confidentiality agreements, order equipment for employees, etc.).
• Register and manage procedures related to social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, and health insurance for employees.
• Handle HR-related procedures for foreign employees.
• Manage procedures for freelance contracts.
• Share information about holidays, Tet, and send birthday congratulations to employees.
• Organize, store, and update employee information (personal records, labor contracts, related documents).
• Draft labor contracts, manage signing and renewal, and handle contract terminations.
• Manage attendance records, working hours, and employee leave.
• Calculate salaries, bonuses, allowances, and other benefits for employees.
• Ensure compliance with social insurance and personal income tax regulations.
• Establish a labor union.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
