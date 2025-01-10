Tuyển Market Research Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

HR Task (C&B cum General HR)

• Post job vacancies when the company has recruitment needs

• Conduct reference checks.

• Send offer letters.

• Handle onboarding procedures (prepare contracts, confidentiality agreements, order equipment for employees, etc.).

• Register and manage procedures related to social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, and health insurance for employees.

• Handle HR-related procedures for foreign employees.

• Manage procedures for freelance contracts.

• Share information about holidays, Tet, and send birthday congratulations to employees.

• Organize, store, and update employee information (personal records, labor contracts, related documents).

• Draft labor contracts, manage signing and renewal, and handle contract terminations.

• Manage attendance records, working hours, and employee leave.

• Calculate salaries, bonuses, allowances, and other benefits for employees.

• Ensure compliance with social insurance and personal income tax regulations.

• Establish a labor union.