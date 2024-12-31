Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Expolanka (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Key Responsibilities:

• Handle end-to-end import operations for air and ocean shipments, including booking, documentation, and coordination with overseas agents, shipping lines, airlines, and local stakeholders.

• Oversee import customs clearance processes and ensure compliance with local regulations and company policies.

• Communicate with clients to provide updates on shipment status and resolve operational issues promptly.

• Manage and monitor the timely delivery of shipments to consignees, ensuring high service quality.

• Collaborate with internal departments to optimize operational efficiency and client satisfaction.

• Maintain accurate records of shipments and costs, and prepare operational reports.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum of 3 years’ experience in freight forwarding, focusing on import operations (air and ocean freight). - E

• Strong knowledge of LCL/FCL, customs procedures, and import logistics. - E

• Excellent communication and problem-solving skills. - E

• Proficiency in English and MS Office. - E

• Detail-oriented, organized, and capable of handling multiple tasks under tight deadlines. - E

• Team player, flexible, hands-on with interpersonal skills and time management - D

• High achiever, self-driven with excellent verbal and written communication skills (both English and Vietnamese) - D

• Ability to prioritize and multi-task in a fast paced, changing environment. - D

• Possess ability to build relationships with both internal and external teams - D

• University graduated. -E

• Experience in CargoWise ERP system would be an added advantage. - D

