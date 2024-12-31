Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Expolanka (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Expolanka (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Expolanka (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Expolanka (Việt Nam)

Nhân viên Kế hoạch

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Expolanka (Việt Nam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Floor M.02, Tower B, Viettel Building, 285 Cach Mang Thang 8, Ward 12, District 10, HCMC, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:
• Handle end-to-end import operations for air and ocean shipments, including booking, documentation, and coordination with overseas agents, shipping lines, airlines, and local stakeholders.
• Oversee import customs clearance processes and ensure compliance with local regulations and company policies.
• Communicate with clients to provide updates on shipment status and resolve operational issues promptly.
• Manage and monitor the timely delivery of shipments to consignees, ensuring high service quality.
• Collaborate with internal departments to optimize operational efficiency and client satisfaction.
• Maintain accurate records of shipments and costs, and prepare operational reports.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum of 3 years’ experience in freight forwarding, focusing on import operations (air and ocean freight). - E
• Strong knowledge of LCL/FCL, customs procedures, and import logistics. - E
• Excellent communication and problem-solving skills. - E
• Proficiency in English and MS Office. - E
• Detail-oriented, organized, and capable of handling multiple tasks under tight deadlines. - E
• Team player, flexible, hands-on with interpersonal skills and time management - D
• High achiever, self-driven with excellent verbal and written communication skills (both English and Vietnamese) - D
• Ability to prioritize and multi-task in a fast paced, changing environment. - D
• Possess ability to build relationships with both internal and external teams - D
• University graduated. -E
• Experience in CargoWise ERP system would be an added advantage. - D

Tại Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Expolanka (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Expolanka (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Expolanka (Việt Nam)

Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Expolanka (Việt Nam)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô M02, Tầng M, Tháp B, Tòa nhà Viettel, Số 285 Cách Mạng Tháng Tám, Phường 12, Quận 10, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-ke-hoach-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job274174
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hanoia
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Hanoia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hanoia
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Đến 580 USD
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Tới 580 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Thanh Hóa Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel Software
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel Software
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần SCI E&C Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty cổ phần SCI E&C Pro Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần SCI E&C Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đồng Nai Bình Dương Hồ Chí Minh Nghệ An Quảng Trị Đã hết hạn 18 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng Công ty Cổ Phần Công trình Viettel
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tổng Công ty Cổ Phần Công trình Viettel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu
Tổng Công ty Cổ Phần Công trình Viettel
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TAV
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH TAV làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TAV
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Thái Bình Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&T INTELLIGENT CONTROL (BÌNH DƯƠNG)
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH H&T INTELLIGENT CONTROL (BÌNH DƯƠNG) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH H&T INTELLIGENT CONTROL (BÌNH DƯƠNG)
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hanoia
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Hanoia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hanoia
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Đến 580 USD
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Tới 580 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Thanh Hóa Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel Software
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel Software
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần SCI E&C Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty cổ phần SCI E&C Pro Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần SCI E&C Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đồng Nai Bình Dương Hồ Chí Minh Nghệ An Quảng Trị Đã hết hạn 18 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng Công ty Cổ Phần Công trình Viettel
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tổng Công ty Cổ Phần Công trình Viettel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu
Tổng Công ty Cổ Phần Công trình Viettel
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TAV
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH TAV làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TAV
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Thái Bình Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&T INTELLIGENT CONTROL (BÌNH DƯƠNG)
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH H&T INTELLIGENT CONTROL (BÌNH DƯƠNG) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH H&T INTELLIGENT CONTROL (BÌNH DƯƠNG)
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty Cổ phần Nhà Máy Thiết Bị Y Học và Vật Liệu Sinh Học (MEDEPJSC ) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Nhà Máy Thiết Bị Y Học và Vật Liệu Sinh Học (MEDEPJSC )
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Minh Phúc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Minh Phúc
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SIÊU THỊ VẬT LIỆU XÂY DỰNG THẾ GIỚI NHÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SIÊU THỊ VẬT LIỆU XÂY DỰNG THẾ GIỚI NHÀ
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH SX VÀ TM CÁT THÁI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SX VÀ TM CÁT THÁI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN KIM TÍN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN KIM TÍN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty cổ phần SCI E&C Pro Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu Công ty cổ phần SCI E&C Pro Company
18 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm