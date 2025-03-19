Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Mức lương
10 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội:
- Số 39, Ngõ 176 Lê Trọng Tấn, P. Khương Mai, Quận Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu
Assist in managing client accounts and service coordination.
Support the growth of Payroll & Digital Work Solutions for businesses.
Payroll & Digital Work Solutions
Help implement Facility Management & Security & Gate Pass Services.
Facility Management & Security & Gate Pass Services
Engage with clients to ensure seamless service delivery.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
No prior experience required – Full training provided!
Strong interpersonal and organizational skills.
Passion for business development and digital solutions.
business development and digital solutions
Tại Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary with performance-based incentives.
Competitive salary
Professional training provided by industry experts.
Professional training
Full health & social insurance benefits.
Full health & social insurance
A dynamic, growth-driven work environment with career progression
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
