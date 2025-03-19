Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu

Assist in managing client accounts and service coordination.

Support the growth of Payroll & Digital Work Solutions for businesses.

Help implement Facility Management & Security & Gate Pass Services.

Engage with clients to ensure seamless service delivery.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

No prior experience required – Full training provided!

Strong interpersonal and organizational skills.

Passion for business development and digital solutions.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary with performance-based incentives.

Professional training provided by industry experts.

Full health & social insurance benefits.

A dynamic, growth-driven work environment with career progression

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất

