Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất

Mức lương
10 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Số 39, Ngõ 176 Lê Trọng Tấn, P. Khương Mai, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu

Assist in managing client accounts and service coordination.
Support the growth of Payroll & Digital Work Solutions for businesses.
Payroll & Digital Work Solutions
Help implement Facility Management & Security & Gate Pass Services.
Facility Management & Security & Gate Pass Services
Engage with clients to ensure seamless service delivery.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

No prior experience required – Full training provided!
Strong interpersonal and organizational skills.
Passion for business development and digital solutions.
business development and digital solutions

Tại Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary with performance-based incentives.
Competitive salary
Professional training provided by industry experts.
Professional training
Full health & social insurance benefits.
Full health & social insurance
A dynamic, growth-driven work environment with career progression

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất

Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 39, ngõ 176 Lê Trọng Tấn, Phường Khương Mai, Quận Thanh Xuân, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

