Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 28 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 20 - 28 Triệu

- Support exchanging orders and documents with processing factories.

- Survey, search, and contact Vietnamese buyers to introduce seafood.

- Search and support the development of domestic and foreign markets.

- Contact foreign suppliers to update the fishing situation and forecast crop output

- Prepare contracts, arrange shipping, and track shipping documents

- Collect market information about competitors and the Company\'s position in the market

Với Mức Lương 20 - 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from University in any major

- From 2 years of experience in B2B sales related to the food/ frozen food industry

- Good communication in English (Upper Intermediate level)

- Good knowledge of Incoterms (International trade terms and conditions)

- Good knowledge of Vietnam Food market segment in Vietnam

- Able to go on business trips

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Social insurance, Health Insurance, Unemplo- Company outing trip;

- Annual health check;

- Attractive incentive

- Bonus up to 15th month salary based on performance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin