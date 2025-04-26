Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
20 - 28 Triệu
Khác
Không yêu cầu
1 người
Không yêu cầu
Chưa cập nhật
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Quận 1, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc
- Support exchanging orders and documents with processing factories.
- Survey, search, and contact Vietnamese buyers to introduce seafood.
- Search and support the development of domestic and foreign markets.
- Contact foreign suppliers to update the fishing situation and forecast crop output
- Prepare contracts, arrange shipping, and track shipping documents
- Collect market information about competitors and the Company\'s position in the market
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
- Graduated from University in any major
- From 2 years of experience in B2B sales related to the food/ frozen food industry
- Good communication in English (Upper Intermediate level)
- Good knowledge of Incoterms (International trade terms and conditions)
- Good knowledge of Vietnam Food market segment in Vietnam
- Able to go on business trips
Quyền Lợi
- Social insurance, Health Insurance, Unemplo- Company outing trip;
- Annual health check;
- Attractive incentive
- Bonus up to 15th month salary based on performance
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
