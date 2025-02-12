Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH OWE OPERATION làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập Từ 6 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH OWE OPERATION làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập Từ 6 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH OWE OPERATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH OWE OPERATION

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OWE OPERATION

Mức lương
Từ 6 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Nghệ An:

- F1/2T và F1/2T1 đường Vĩnh Lộc, Ấp 6C, Xã Vĩnh Lộc A,Hồ Chí Minh, Thành phố Vĩnh Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Từ 6 Triệu

Marketing
1. Develop Brand Awareness to reach vulnerable populations
Recommend a targeted communication Digital to boost awareness to vulnerable people.
Implement Social Media strategy and plan on FB and Zalo, develop engaging contents to target vulnerable audiences (FB groups, etc...).
Define clear vulnerable populations to target through key partnerships.
Conduct targeted offline communication with right partners to boost. awareness to vulnerable populations (waste pickers, street vendors, Grab Drivers, workers unions, etc...).
2. Implement Social projects to even more vulnerable people
Poor List program
HCMC Culture Department program
Water in School program
3. Managing our different events with our BTB team
Strategy (Optional)
Understand usage of vulnerable targets, & analyze competition and market trends spending extensive time on the field with our resellers and end-consumers to understand their profiles, daily lives, pain points and aspirations.
Contribute to build a relevant strategy to grow business and impact and participate to the construction of the Sales and Marketing plan with the Managing Team for 2025-2026.
Monitor our actions (implement and follow relevant ROI and KPIs)

Với Mức Lương Từ 6 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor or undergraduate student preferably in Marketing, Digital technologies, or business administration in or similar relevant field from a ranking university.
Proactive and problem-solving skills attitude to suggest improvements and new ideas.
Understand marketing success is linked to excellent execution: operational, pragmatic, and hands-on mindset.
Not afraid by field action: truth & solutions are always coming from there
Team player, great interpersonal and communication skills
Capacity to work in an international context, and with a variety of stakeholders
Strong interest in sustainable development and social impact topics

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OWE OPERATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Location: F1/2T and F1/2T1 Vinh Loc Street, Hamlet 6C, Vinh Loc A Commune, Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Start of the internship: February 2024
Duration of the internship/job: to be discussed, 6 months minimum to 12 months
Gratification included: 6 million VND per month according to experience.
Reporting: directly to Senior Marketing and GM of Owe Water
Start date: ASAP

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OWE OPERATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH OWE OPERATION

CÔNG TY TNHH OWE OPERATION

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: F1/2T và F1/2T1 đường Vĩnh Lộc, Ấp 6C, Xã Vĩnh Lộc A, Huyện Bình Chánh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-tu-6-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-nghe-an-job292320
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Golden City
Tuyển Ngân hàng Công ty CP Golden City làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty CP Golden City
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phân Phối Synnex FPT Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Công ty TNHH Phân Phối Synnex FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Phân Phối Synnex FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Vĩnh Phúc
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Vĩnh Phúc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Vĩnh Phúc
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Vĩnh Phúc Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MOON MINH ANH GROUP
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MOON MINH ANH GROUP làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MOON MINH ANH GROUP
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 11 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hà Nam Hải Phòng Hà Nội Tuyên Quang Thanh Hóa Nghệ An Hà Tĩnh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần ứng dụng và chuyển giao công nghệ xây dựng
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ điện Công ty cổ phần ứng dụng và chuyển giao công nghệ xây dựng làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần ứng dụng và chuyển giao công nghệ xây dựng
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Vĩnh Phúc Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm 1.6 làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 5 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm 1.6
5 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NỘI THẤT FHOME VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NỘI THẤT FHOME VIỆT NAM
Trên 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CP ĐÁ THẠCH ANH KHANG MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CP ĐÁ THẠCH ANH KHANG MINH
30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EUROWINDOW Pro Company làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EUROWINDOW Pro Company
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM TƯỜNG KHUÊ làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM TƯỜNG KHUÊ
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Dịch vụ MobiFone Khu vực 6 – CN Tổng Công ty Viễn thông MobiFone Pro Company làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu Công ty Dịch vụ MobiFone Khu vực 6 – CN Tổng Công ty Viễn thông MobiFone Pro Company
7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI-DỊCH VỤ ĐIỆN MẠNH PHƯƠNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI-DỊCH VỤ ĐIỆN MẠNH PHƯƠNG
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM TƯỜNG KHUÊ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM TƯỜNG KHUÊ
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TM&DV BẦU TRỜI XANH làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TM&DV BẦU TRỜI XANH
Trên 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Người Tiên Phong làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 13 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Người Tiên Phong
13 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH NONGSHIM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NONGSHIM VIỆT NAM
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM - Techgroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM - Techgroup
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHỰA HOA SEN làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHỰA HOA SEN
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH MTV TM & DV Thiết Bị Bầu Trời Xanh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH MTV TM & DV Thiết Bị Bầu Trời Xanh
Trên 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ CHIẾU XẠ ÁNH DƯƠNG làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 7 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ CHIẾU XẠ ÁNH DƯƠNG
7 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Tổng công ty Bảo Việt Nhân Thọ làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tổng công ty Bảo Việt Nhân Thọ
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH New Life Travel làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH New Life Travel
6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH NONGSHIM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NONGSHIM VIỆT NAM
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TRẦN NGỌC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TRẦN NGỌC
7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
13 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty tnhh thiết bị y tế Sơn Dương làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu Công ty tnhh thiết bị y tế Sơn Dương
4 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Aroki làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Aroki
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Kim Cương làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Kim Cương
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Việt Đà làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Việt Đà
7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC TÂM DƯỢC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC TÂM DƯỢC
9 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI BIA SÀI GÒN SÔNG TIỀN làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI BIA SÀI GÒN SÔNG TIỀN
7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI BIA SÀI GÒN SÔNG TIỀN làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI BIA SÀI GÒN SÔNG TIỀN
17 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Dinh Dưỡng Otsuka Thăng làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Dinh Dưỡng Otsuka Thăng
10 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm