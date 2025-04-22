Tuyển Nhân viên lái xe Masan Consumer Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary

Driver is responsible for operate company vehicles in a safe, timely, and efficient manner, ensuring proper transportation of personnel or goods as required by the company.

Job Responsibilities

+ Drive company staff or transport goods as assigned by the company.

+ Follow assigned routes and schedules, ensuring safety during all trips.

+ Maintain vehicle cleanliness and ensure proper working condition.

+ Conduct regular vehicle checks and report any issues or maintenance needs.

+ Support other administrative tasks when not assigned driving duties.

+ Perform other tasks as assigned by the supervisor.