Tuyển Nhân viên lái xe Masan Consumer Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Masan Consumer Holdings
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/04/2025
Nhân viên lái xe

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên lái xe Tại Masan Consumer Holdings

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 23 Lê Duẩn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên lái xe Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Summary
Driver is responsible for operate company vehicles in a safe, timely, and efficient manner, ensuring proper transportation of personnel or goods as required by the company.
Job Responsibilities
+ Drive company staff or transport goods as assigned by the company.
+ Follow assigned routes and schedules, ensuring safety during all trips.
+ Maintain vehicle cleanliness and ensure proper working condition.
+ Conduct regular vehicle checks and report any issues or maintenance needs.
+ Support other administrative tasks when not assigned driving duties.
+ Perform other tasks as assigned by the supervisor.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job Requirements:
+ Minimum 1–2 years of driving experience, preferably in a corporate environment.
+ Basic knowledge of vehicle maintenance and traffic regulations.
+ Honest, responsible, with good service attitude and polite manner.

Tại Masan Consumer Holdings Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Masan Consumer Holdings

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Masan Consumer Holdings

Masan Consumer Holdings

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 23 Le Duan Street, District 1, HCMC

