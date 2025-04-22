Tuyển Nhân viên lái xe Masan Consumer Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên lái xe Tại Masan Consumer Holdings
- Hồ Chí Minh: 23 Lê Duẩn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên lái xe Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Summary
Driver is responsible for operate company vehicles in a safe, timely, and efficient manner, ensuring proper transportation of personnel or goods as required by the company.
Job Responsibilities
+ Drive company staff or transport goods as assigned by the company.
+ Follow assigned routes and schedules, ensuring safety during all trips.
+ Maintain vehicle cleanliness and ensure proper working condition.
+ Conduct regular vehicle checks and report any issues or maintenance needs.
+ Support other administrative tasks when not assigned driving duties.
+ Perform other tasks as assigned by the supervisor.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
+ Minimum 1–2 years of driving experience, preferably in a corporate environment.
+ Basic knowledge of vehicle maintenance and traffic regulations.
+ Honest, responsible, with good service attitude and polite manner.
Tại Masan Consumer Holdings Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Masan Consumer Holdings
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
