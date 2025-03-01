Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Btl Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 19 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 19 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Căn 19, Đường Đ6, khu biệt thự Sài Gòn Pearl - Số 92, đường Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, phường 22,Quận Bình Thạnh, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 19 - 25 Triệu

• Develop and execute marketing plan/campaigns to promote BTL's medical products.

• Create engaging content for various platforms, including social media, email, and websites.

• Conduct market research to analyze customer needs and industry trends.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to support product launches and promotional events.

• Monitor and analyze the performance of marketing campaigns, making adjustments as necessary.

• Participate in trade shows and industry events to showcase BTL's innovations.

• Manage marketing budgets and ensure that all activities are within budgetary guidelines.

• KOL management

Với Mức Lương 19 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum of 3 years of experience in marketing or a related field.

• Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, or a relevant area.

• Strong understanding of marketing principles, techniques, and digital tools.

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

• Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

• Fluent English

• Experience in the medical device industry is a plus.

• Creative thinker with a passion for innovation and problem-solving.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Btl Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Btl Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin