Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Công Ty Ajinomoto Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: - Nhà máy Ajinomoto Biên Hoà, Lê Văn Duyệt, KCN Biên, phường An Bình, Thành phố Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai, Thành phố Biên Hòa

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên môi trường Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Plan experiments, test raw materials, and techniques;

- Coordinate with other engineers to support in control operations activities (wastewater treatment process), write technical reports;

- Propose ideas to enhance system, capacity, and efficiency;

- Establish material standards;

- Monitor, evaluate production status, and propose measures to stabilize production;

- Ensure SEQC, 5S in activities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor Degree in Environmental Engineering;

- In-depth knowledge of wastewater treatment, and environmental protection. Have experience in these fields is preferrable;

- Proficient in English and office computer skills;

- Strong skills in calculation, numerical analysis, and data;

- Effective communication and collaboration skills;

- Detail-oriented and able to work under pressure;

- Fresher is also welcome.

Tại Công Ty Ajinomoto Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary, bonuses and benefits policy;

- Full compliance with regulations outlined in the Labor Law and Social Insurance Law, including 24/24 accident insurance coverage;

- Training and development opportunities along a professional career path are ensured.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Ajinomoto Việt Nam

