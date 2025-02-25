Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Tại Coats Phong Phu
- Hưng Yên: KCN Dệt May Phố Nối B (cũ), Yên Mỹ, Hưng Yên, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Role Purpose
• To make plan and implement factorial dyeing to build up database in Coats colour system
• To periodically review and refine the database to improve the reliability and accuracy of recipe prediction and correction
• To coordinate between planning, laboratory, pre-screening and dyeing production to carry out trials for new fibers
• To carry out activities to imported data from other sites and arranged factoring dyeing to populate poor saturated dye triangles.
Principal Accountabilities and Key Activities
• Ensuring databases are well managed to deliver high colour quality
• Ensuring the fiber change is well managed to deliver consistent colour quality and good service lead-time.
• Ensure TACs calculation is well implemented versus the plan
• Ensure the continuous improvement of lab to bulk recipes
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Coats Phong Phu Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Coats Phong Phu
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
