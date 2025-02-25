Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Role Purpose

• To make plan and implement factorial dyeing to build up database in Coats colour system

• To periodically review and refine the database to improve the reliability and accuracy of recipe prediction and correction

• To coordinate between planning, laboratory, pre-screening and dyeing production to carry out trials for new fibers

• To carry out activities to imported data from other sites and arranged factoring dyeing to populate poor saturated dye triangles.

Principal Accountabilities and Key Activities

• Ensuring databases are well managed to deliver high colour quality

• Ensuring the fiber change is well managed to deliver consistent colour quality and good service lead-time.

• Ensure TACs calculation is well implemented versus the plan

• Ensure the continuous improvement of lab to bulk recipes