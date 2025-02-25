Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Coats Phong Phu
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/03/2025
Coats Phong Phu

Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Tại Coats Phong Phu

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: KCN Dệt May Phố Nối B (cũ), Yên Mỹ, Hưng Yên, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Role Purpose
• To make plan and implement factorial dyeing to build up database in Coats colour system
• To periodically review and refine the database to improve the reliability and accuracy of recipe prediction and correction
• To coordinate between planning, laboratory, pre-screening and dyeing production to carry out trials for new fibers
• To carry out activities to imported data from other sites and arranged factoring dyeing to populate poor saturated dye triangles.
Principal Accountabilities and Key Activities
• Ensuring databases are well managed to deliver high colour quality
• Ensuring the fiber change is well managed to deliver consistent colour quality and good service lead-time.
• Ensure TACs calculation is well implemented versus the plan
• Ensure the continuous improvement of lab to bulk recipes

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Coats Phong Phu Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Coats Phong Phu

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Coats Phong Phu

Coats Phong Phu

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 8th Floor, Cantavil Premier Building No.1 Song Hanh Hanoi Highway, An Phu Ward, Thu Duc City, HCMC, Vietnam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

