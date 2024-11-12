Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Phần mềm Bắc Hà làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 06, Tòa nhà Technosoft, số 8, ngõ 15 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

I. JOB DESCRIPTION

Design and develop software applications on the Node.js platform, ensuring performance and scalability.

Integrate RESTful API/GraphQL into the application, working closely with the frontend team.

Follow the correct software development process (reporting progress and job status, etc.).

Detect and fix bugs, and improve system performance.

Analyze, propose solutions, and enhance software architecture.

Review code and improve development processes.

Train and support junior developers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

II. QUALIFICATIONS

A. Technical Skills:

At least 3 years of experience with Node.js and related frameworks, proficient in OOP and TypeScript.

Experience with database management systems (DBMS) such as MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, MongoDB.

Strong knowledge of front-end technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, SASS/SCSS, JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstrap, Vue.js, React.js, Angular, with proficiency in UI slicing.

Proficient in applying Unit Test standards.

Experience with real-time technologies (WebSocket, SocketIO, etc.) and caching solutions (Redis, etc.).

Experience in system design and software architecture (MVC, Design Patterns).

Experience with queue services (RabbitMQ, Kafka).

Understanding of Microservices and Serverless architectures.

Experience working with Docker, basic DevOps tools, Kubernetes, CI/CD, and cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure).

Experience deploying systems on Linux servers and cloud platforms.

B. Nice to have:

Experience with JavaScript frameworks like Vue.js, React.js, or Angular.

Ability to work proactively and effectively in a team setting.

Eagerness to learn, creativity, and adaptability to new technologies.

Good communication skills, able to collaborate with stakeholders to understand requirements and propose solutions.

English communication is an advantage.

Tại Công ty TNHH Phần mềm Bắc Hà Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

III. WHAT WE OFFER

Competitive Salary: Salary agreement based on skills and experience.

Comprehensive Benefits Package: Full welfare benefits according to company regulations, including: Social insurance, Health insurance, Unemployment insurance, Bonuses for holidays and Tet, 13th-month salary, Birthday gifts, Annual vacation and more.

Professional and Youthful Working Environment: Join a vibrant and friendly team where colleagues are supportive and happy.

Training and Development: Opportunities for training and guidance to help you quickly grasp the job and develop your career.

Work-Life Balance: Monday to Friday from 8:30AM to 6:00PM or from 8:00AM to 5:30PM, allowing for a balanced work-life schedule.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Phần mềm Bắc Hà

