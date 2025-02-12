Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom
- Bắc Giang: Nhà máy sản xuất EMS Foxconn Bắc Giang, Thành phố Bắc Giang
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The Onsite Quality Manager is responsible of the quality of products manufactured in Asia out of China. He/she will take following responsibilities:
• Follow up quality production locally in EMS factory
• He/she is responsible to challenge company’s local organization and EMS/ODM to set up robust process to prevent quality issues and set up or validate corrective actions plan to face quality issues.
• He/she needs to have good manufacturing experience to be a referent to support local plant quality interface.
• Supporting HQ about customer claims. Make the link between company HQ EMS local
• Verification quality control plan with EMS supplier (plastic + SMT + FCT TEST)
• Perform quality audit and show the gap between ISO/ EMS process control plan and the reality of factory
• Following OQC (external) result and monthly OBS result (planning inspection with our OQC company, verification result/report and give approval or requesting rework)
• In addition, he/she also interfaces with R&D for improvement and resolution during product life cycle: from NPI through production stages and field deployment He/she is responsible to interface with Customer, Manufacturing site, Suppliers, Engineering and BU on quality perimeter of products manufactured in Asia out of China for company Broadband
• In particular, he/she must be fluent with Western customer (English, culture, behavior).
• He/she reports to BU Quality Director located in France
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom
