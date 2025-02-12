Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Onsite Quality Manager is responsible of the quality of products manufactured in Asia out of China. He/she will take following responsibilities:

• Follow up quality production locally in EMS factory

• He/she is responsible to challenge company’s local organization and EMS/ODM to set up robust process to prevent quality issues and set up or validate corrective actions plan to face quality issues.

• He/she needs to have good manufacturing experience to be a referent to support local plant quality interface.

• Supporting HQ about customer claims. Make the link between company HQ EMS local

• Verification quality control plan with EMS supplier (plastic + SMT + FCT TEST)

• Perform quality audit and show the gap between ISO/ EMS process control plan and the reality of factory

• Following OQC (external) result and monthly OBS result (planning inspection with our OQC company, verification result/report and give approval or requesting rework)

• In addition, he/she also interfaces with R&D for improvement and resolution during product life cycle: from NPI through production stages and field deployment He/she is responsible to interface with Customer, Manufacturing site, Suppliers, Engineering and BU on quality perimeter of products manufactured in Asia out of China for company Broadband

• In particular, he/she must be fluent with Western customer (English, culture, behavior).

• He/she reports to BU Quality Director located in France