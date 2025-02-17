Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Qorvo Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 3,000 USD

JOB DESCRIPTION:

• Product Test Yield and Key Test Parameters Analysis in relationship & correlation to key contributors from upstream manufacturing process such as laminators in assembly or failure patterns of a wafer map.

• Drive New Product Introductions to meet schedule, commit to root cause analysis, problem solving and drive solutions to make sure of the OTD.

• Adequate data minding and analytics skills to deliver speedy detection, prevention and prediction measures.

• Collaborate with respective product owner PE to drive yield improvement opportunity based on data analysis or specific excursion with timely detection of abnormality or commonality studies.

• Quality Monitoring Data & Customer Complaint Analysis in relations to Test Information & Manufacturing Process Data

• Analyze real-time monitoring data abnormality (Maverick) detection & prevention measures effectiveness for applicable semiconductor manufacturing processes.

• Collaborate with Manufacturing Site to Drive Data-Driven Process Optimization for Yield and Quality Improvement

• Work closely with on-site Product, Test or Process engineers to analyze production data, identify trends, and optimize manufacturing processes.

• Failure Mode Analysis & Customer Risk/RMA Mitigation