Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Qorvo Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 3,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Qorvo Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: 5th Floor, CIC Tower building, No. 2 Lane 219 Trung Kinh Street, Cau Giay District, Hanoi, Thành phố Bắc Giang
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 3,000 USD
JOB DESCRIPTION:
• Product Test Yield and Key Test Parameters Analysis in relationship & correlation to key contributors from upstream manufacturing process such as laminators in assembly or failure patterns of a wafer map.
• Drive New Product Introductions to meet schedule, commit to root cause analysis, problem solving and drive solutions to make sure of the OTD.
• Adequate data minding and analytics skills to deliver speedy detection, prevention and prediction measures.
• Collaborate with respective product owner PE to drive yield improvement opportunity based on data analysis or specific excursion with timely detection of abnormality or commonality studies.
• Quality Monitoring Data & Customer Complaint Analysis in relations to Test Information & Manufacturing Process Data
• Analyze real-time monitoring data abnormality (Maverick) detection & prevention measures effectiveness for applicable semiconductor manufacturing processes.
• Collaborate with Manufacturing Site to Drive Data-Driven Process Optimization for Yield and Quality Improvement
• Work closely with on-site Product, Test or Process engineers to analyze production data, identify trends, and optimize manufacturing processes.
• Failure Mode Analysis & Customer Risk/RMA Mitigation
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Qorvo Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Qorvo Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
