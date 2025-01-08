Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Goshu Kohsan (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Goshu Kohsan (Việt Nam)
- Hà Nội: Lô P1, Khu Công nghiệp Thăng Long, Xã Võng La, Huyện Đông Anh, Thành Phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
I. About the Company:
We are a 100% foreign-invested company from Thailand, specializing in water and wastewater treatment, committed to providing sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions. We have head office in Ha Noi and 2 branches office in Ho Chi Minh and Da Nang. With the expansion of our operations, including the establishment of a branch office in Bangladesh, we are seeking a qualified Legal Officer to join our team.
II. Job Objective:
Ensure effective management of legal matters for the company, maintaining compliance with Vietnamese and international laws. Act as the primary contact with external legal consultants and provide timely legal support for both domestic operations and the overseas branch in Bangladesh.
III. Main Responsibilities:
1. Legal Document Management:
o Prepare, review, and manage all legal documents related to the company’s operations.
o Monitor and update internal stakeholders on changes in relevant legal regulations, especially in the fields of environmental protection, chemical, taxation and construction.
o Ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, reducing legal risks for the company.
2. Liaison with External Legal Consultants:
o Act as the main point of contact between the company and external legal advisors.
o Coordinate and manage communications to address legal issues efficiently and effectively.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Goshu Kohsan (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Goshu Kohsan (Việt Nam)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
