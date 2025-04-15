Tuyển Product Marketing Abbott làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Summary:

• Reporting directly to Head of Financial Accounting

• Working location: Flemington Tower, 182 Le Dai Hanh, District 11, HCMC.

2. Job responsibilities:

a) Payment process

• Daily oversee end-to-end payment processing including vendor payments and

employee business expense reimbursements. Ensure accuracy, timeliness and

adherence to company policies and local tax regulations.

• Resolve payment issues, disputes and identify root cases for improvement.

• Design and implement payment control procedures and key performance

indicators to monitor effectiveness of payment process, identify inefficiencies

and opportunities for improvement.

• Apply best practice to improve control process, ensure efficiency and compliance

with OEC policy and local tax regulations.

• Capable of design and implement automation tools to streamline operations,

workflows and reduce manual works.

• Manage relationships and working networks with relevant stakeholders.