Tuyển Project Manager Vietcap Securities Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 15, Bitexco Financial Tower, 02 Hai Trieu Street

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Conduct in-depth financial and market analysis to deliver valuation insights, investment recommendations, and sector- or stock-specific research on real estate, including residential, industrial parks, hospitality, and commercial properties

• Collaborate with equity analysts, economists, and sector specialists to provide a comprehensive analysis of the real estate market

• Develop and maintain relationships with internal and external clients including but not limited to Vietcap's local brokerage and domestic and foreign institutional clients

• Engage in public relations and marketing activities to promote the company's image and reputation including presentation to clients, in Vietnam and abroad

• Other tasks as assigned by the Head of Research.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree or higher in Finance, Commerce, Banking, or Economics; CFA or MBA qualifications are highly desirable

• At least two years of experience in a similar role, demonstrating strong analytical, presentation, and investment skills

• Experience in a financial role within a real estate company or analyzing the real estate sector is a strong advantage, along with expertise in real estate valuation methodologies (e.g., RNAV) and familiarity with the sector's dynamics

Tại Vietcap Securities Joint Stock Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

