Tuyển Quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM

Quản lý chất lượng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý chất lượng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Số 38VSIP, Đường số 6, KCN Việt Nam

- Singapore, Phường Bình Hòa, Thuận An

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý chất lượng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Reports on quality matters to management. Check daily quality reports. Responsible for outgoing product quality. Coordinate with relevant departments, analyze, inspect, monitor and report to superiors when quality problems occur. Control 3Ms change related to customers & internal needs. Receiving standard from customers, update to production line. IATF16949:2016 document control : internal audit, management review, system document... Assist in auditing suppliers activities. Troubleshooting problems in production and customers (if any). Detailed jobs will be discussed further in an interview session.
Reports on quality matters to management.
Check daily quality reports.
Responsible for outgoing product quality.
Coordinate with relevant departments, analyze, inspect, monitor and report to superiors when quality problems occur.
Control 3Ms change related to customers & internal needs.
Receiving standard from customers, update to production line.
IATF16949:2016 document control : internal audit, management review, system document...
Assist in auditing suppliers activities.
Troubleshooting problems in production and customers (if any).
Detailed jobs will be discussed further in an interview session.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years experience in QA/QC/ Customer service/ ISO secretary position. Graduated from University with a major of Chemistry, Materials, Electrical or related technical majors. Well know about ISO IATF 16949 or 9001 (Have certificate of internal auditor is an advantage). Language: Can make report in English, can write and speak English (TOEIC score >= 500). Can use 7 QC tools and some analysis methods such as: 5WHY, FMEA, .. in real work (prioritize). Proficient in office computers. Having a sense of responsibility and dynamism at work.
At least 3 years experience in QA/QC/ Customer service/ ISO secretary position.
Graduated from University with a major of Chemistry, Materials, Electrical or related technical majors.
Well know about ISO IATF 16949 or 9001 (Have certificate of internal auditor is an advantage).
Language: Can make report in English, can write and speak English (TOEIC score >= 500).
Can use 7 QC tools and some analysis methods such as: 5WHY, FMEA, .. in real work (prioritize).
Proficient in office computers.
Having a sense of responsibility and dynamism at work.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Health and social insurance are provided (following regulations in Vietnamese Labor Law). Meal + Phone + Housing Allowance. Annual company trip. Annual leave: 12 days/year Work in a professional, international, and dynamic environment. Opportunity to learn and experience in the leading lead acid batteries manufacturers industry.
Health and social insurance are provided (following regulations in Vietnamese Labor Law).
Meal + Phone + Housing Allowance.
Annual company trip.
Annual leave: 12 days/year
Work in a professional, international, and dynamic environment.
Opportunity to learn and experience in the leading lead acid batteries manufacturers industry.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 18 đường số 3, khu công nghiệp Việt Nam - Singapore, Phường Bình Hòa, Thành phố Thuận An, Tỉnh Bình Dương, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-qa-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-binh-duong-job208369
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm công ty cổ phần ci holding
Tuyển Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học công ty cổ phần ci holding làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu
công ty cổ phần ci holding
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kế toán kho CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT NÔNG NGHIỆP PHÁT NGHĨA làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT NÔNG NGHIỆP PHÁT NGHĨA
9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH Polytex Far Eastern Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Polytex Far Eastern Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh AU-AVAGO CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận AU-AVAGO CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giao dịch viên NGÂN HÀNG TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN VIỆT NAM HIỆN ĐẠI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận NGÂN HÀNG TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN VIỆT NAM HIỆN ĐẠI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk CÔNG TY TNHH EZSVS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH EZSVS VIỆT NAM
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & PHÁT TRIỂN TÂN THÀNH làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & PHÁT TRIỂN TÂN THÀNH
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất Công ty CP Gia Vị Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Gia Vị Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY TNHH SX-TM-XD KYODO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SX-TM-XD KYODO
16 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY TNHH AUTO AP làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH AUTO AP
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty Cổ phần Gỗ An Cường làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Gỗ An Cường
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC ANH NGỮ THỰC NGHIỆM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC ANH NGỮ THỰC NGHIỆM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GALVIN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GALVIN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GALVIN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GALVIN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn bất động sản Công Ty TNHH Bất Động Sản Vượng Gia Group làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Bất Động Sản Vượng Gia Group
8 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Công Ty Cổ Phần Gia Phú làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Gia Phú
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NHẬT làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NHẬT
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MUTOSI làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập 8 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MUTOSI
8 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GỖ TÂN THÀNH làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GỖ TÂN THÀNH
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Bảo Việt Nhân Thọ Bình Dương làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu Công ty Bảo Việt Nhân Thọ Bình Dương
Trên 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Xây Dựng- Đo Đạc- Thương Mại Mạnh Trường An làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 9 - 16 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Xây Dựng- Đo Đạc- Thương Mại Mạnh Trường An
9 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Xây Dựng- Đo Đạc- Thương Mại Mạnh Trường An làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 9 - 16 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Xây Dựng- Đo Đạc- Thương Mại Mạnh Trường An
9 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG VŨ LONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG VŨ LONG
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing HỘ KINH DOANH NHA KHOA HIROMI làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH NHA KHOA HIROMI
7 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Xây Dựng Quang Minh Hưng làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Xây Dựng Quang Minh Hưng
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Sóng Thần làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Sóng Thần
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn bất động sản JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
8 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ & Sản Xuất Lâm Hiệp Hưng làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ & Sản Xuất Lâm Hiệp Hưng
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Hữu Toàn Group - Chi Nhánh Miền Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Hữu Toàn Group - Chi Nhánh Miền Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Xây Dựng- Đo Đạc- Thương Mại Mạnh Trường An làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 9 - 16 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Xây Dựng- Đo Đạc- Thương Mại Mạnh Trường An
9 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm