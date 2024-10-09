Tuyển Quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Dương: Số 38VSIP, Đường số 6, KCN Việt Nam - Singapore, Phường Bình Hòa, Thuận An

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý chất lượng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Reports on quality matters to management. Check daily quality reports. Responsible for outgoing product quality. Coordinate with relevant departments, analyze, inspect, monitor and report to superiors when quality problems occur. Control 3Ms change related to customers & internal needs. Receiving standard from customers, update to production line. IATF16949:2016 document control : internal audit, management review, system document... Assist in auditing suppliers activities. Troubleshooting problems in production and customers (if any). Detailed jobs will be discussed further in an interview session.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years experience in QA/QC/ Customer service/ ISO secretary position. Graduated from University with a major of Chemistry, Materials, Electrical or related technical majors. Well know about ISO IATF 16949 or 9001 (Have certificate of internal auditor is an advantage). Language: Can make report in English, can write and speak English (TOEIC score >= 500). Can use 7 QC tools and some analysis methods such as: 5WHY, FMEA, .. in real work (prioritize). Proficient in office computers. Having a sense of responsibility and dynamism at work.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Health and social insurance are provided (following regulations in Vietnamese Labor Law). Meal + Phone + Housing Allowance. Annual company trip. Annual leave: 12 days/year Work in a professional, international, and dynamic environment. Opportunity to learn and experience in the leading lead acid batteries manufacturers industry.

