Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a motivated and enthusiastic Fresher/ Junior Ruby on Rails Full stack Developer to join our growing team at Oivan. This is an excellent opportunity for a developer at the beginning of their career to gain experience on large-scale, impactful projects.

Key Responsibilities:

Assist in developing and maintaining features for web and mobile applications using Ruby on Rails and related technologies

Collaborate with cross-functional teams including designers, product managers, and other developers

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code

Participate in code reviews and contribute to improving our development practices

Help troubleshoot, debug, and fix issues in existing code

Learn and adapt to new technologies and methodologies as required by projects

1.5+ years of experience or recent graduates from universities in the IT field with a GPA of Good or higher.

Strong based knowledge in Object-oriented programming.

Good knowledge about Web development

Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.

Passion for backend technologies, eagerness to learn new languages and frameworks, especially Ruby on Rails, Golang

Experience with database systems (PostgreSQL)

Experience with Git, Git-flow

Nice to have

Front-end experience such as Angular, CSS, SCSS

Backend experience using Ruby on Rails

Experience with REST/RESTFUL, JSONAPI

Experience with other programming languages (Golang, Dart/Flutter)

Experience with Microservice, ...

Flexible hours and hybrid work

MacBook Pro, screen protector, mouse, and headphones

Premium insurance

Company paid team lunch weekly

100% net salary paid during the probation period

Travel opportunity to Oivan international locations and client sites

International team and work opportunities overseas.

We have Scrum certified Professional Scrum Masters and Scrum framework used in project delivery.

Unlimited premium snacks/healthy food, coffee, and drinks at the office

Regular team social events

Self-study time and company-sponsored opportunities for development (+2 hours per week)

15 days annual leave

10 days of paid paternity leave when having a baby.

15 sick leaves

Annual health checkup

13th Month Salary.

