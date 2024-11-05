Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/12/2024
Công nghệ Thông tin

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng:

- Đà Nẵng

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a motivated and enthusiastic Fresher/ Junior Ruby on Rails Full stack Developer to join our growing team at Oivan. This is an excellent opportunity for a developer at the beginning of their career to gain experience on large-scale, impactful projects.
Key Responsibilities:
Assist in developing and maintaining features for web and mobile applications using Ruby on Rails and related technologies
Collaborate with cross-functional teams including designers, product managers, and other developers
Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code
Participate in code reviews and contribute to improving our development practices
Help troubleshoot, debug, and fix issues in existing code
Learn and adapt to new technologies and methodologies as required by projects

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1.5+ years of experience or recent graduates from universities in the IT field with a GPA of Good or higher.
Strong based knowledge in Object-oriented programming.
Good knowledge about Web development
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.
Passion for backend technologies, eagerness to learn new languages and frameworks, especially Ruby on Rails, Golang
Experience with database systems (PostgreSQL)
Experience with Git, Git-flow
Nice to have
Front-end experience such as Angular, CSS, SCSS
Backend experience using Ruby on Rails
Experience with REST/RESTFUL, JSONAPI
Experience with other programming languages (Golang, Dart/Flutter)
Experience with Microservice, ...

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible hours and hybrid work
MacBook Pro, screen protector, mouse, and headphones
Premium insurance
Company paid team lunch weekly
100% net salary paid during the probation period
Travel opportunity to Oivan international locations and client sites
International team and work opportunities overseas.
We have Scrum certified Professional Scrum Masters and Scrum framework used in project delivery.
Unlimited premium snacks/healthy food, coffee, and drinks at the office
Regular team social events
Self-study time and company-sponsored opportunities for development (+2 hours per week)
15 days annual leave
10 days of paid paternity leave when having a baby.
15 sick leaves
Annual health checkup
13th Month Salary.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 38E Trần Cao Vân, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

