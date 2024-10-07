Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu

Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Giám đốc kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Đến 50 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Giám đốc
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 11, Tòa nhà Vĩnh Trung Plaza, Số 255

- 257 Đường Hùng Vương, Quận Thanh Khê, Tp Đà Nẵng, Thanh Khê ...và 2 địa điểm khác

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Đến 50 Triệu

• Director Sale plan for a combination of B2B & B2C in Call Center
• Mastering the sales technique especially Telesales
• Work with Marketing and Production to understand features and products
• Training and leading, giving fire to the members of the group
• Design different sales running programs (workshop, digital marketing, physical store visit, market sales, ...) to achieve KPI of the month / Quarter / Year.
• Build & Lead sales teams to reach sales targets.
• Develop customer experience strategy to improve and promote products.

Với Mức Lương Đến 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 2+ Years of Experience in a Director Sale position in the beverage industry
• Fast learning and problem solving skills for early stage start-up.
• Understanding how and the organizational model of call center system, telesales
• Ability to listen to understand English or Chinese, good communication.
• Passion for business, experience or knowledge of e-commerce is an advantage.
• Work under pressure

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Gross salary: Nego + HH
• Professional, creative and innovative working environment.
• 13th, 14th month bonus
• Annual trip, Yearly health checking, Social insurance full gross salary.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 11, Vĩnh Trung Plaza , 255 Hùng Vương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

