Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 11, Tòa nhà Vĩnh Trung Plaza, Số 255
- 257 Đường Hùng Vương, Quận Thanh Khê, Tp Đà Nẵng, Thanh Khê ...và 2 địa điểm khác
Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Đến 50 Triệu
• Director Sale plan for a combination of B2B & B2C in Call Center
• Mastering the sales technique especially Telesales
• Work with Marketing and Production to understand features and products
• Training and leading, giving fire to the members of the group
• Design different sales running programs (workshop, digital marketing, physical store visit, market sales, ...) to achieve KPI of the month / Quarter / Year.
• Build & Lead sales teams to reach sales targets.
• Develop customer experience strategy to improve and promote products.
Với Mức Lương Đến 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Fast learning and problem solving skills for early stage start-up.
• Understanding how and the organizational model of call center system, telesales
• Ability to listen to understand English or Chinese, good communication.
• Passion for business, experience or knowledge of e-commerce is an advantage.
• Work under pressure
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• Professional, creative and innovative working environment.
• 13th, 14th month bonus
• Annual trip, Yearly health checking, Social insurance full gross salary.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
