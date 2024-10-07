Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
- Đà Nẵng
- Thừa Thiên Huế
Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Review and analyze system specifications
• Collaborate with QA Engineers to develop effective strategies and test plans
• Execute test cases and analyze results
• Evaluate product code according to specifications
• Create bug/logs to document testing phases and defects
• Report bugs and errors to development teams
• Help troubleshoot issues
• Conduct post-release/ post-implementation testing
• Work with cross-functional teams to ensure quality throughout the software development lifecycle
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Proven experience as a Quality Assurance Tester or similar role
• Experience in QA methodology
• Familiarity with Agile frameworks and regression testing is a plus
• Ability to document and troubleshoot errors
• Working knowledge of test management software and SQL
• Excellent communication skills
• Attention to detail
• Analytical mind and problem-solving aptitude
• Strong organizational skills
• Ability of independent working
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• “FPT care” health insurance provided by AON and is exclusive for FPT employees.
• Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year
• Salary review time/year or on excellent performance
• International, dynamic, friendly working environment
• Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws.
• Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
