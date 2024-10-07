Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội - Đà Nẵng - Thừa Thiên Huế

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Review and analyze system specifications

• Collaborate with QA Engineers to develop effective strategies and test plans

• Execute test cases and analyze results

• Evaluate product code according to specifications

• Create bug/logs to document testing phases and defects

• Report bugs and errors to development teams

• Help troubleshoot issues

• Conduct post-release/ post-implementation testing

• Work with cross-functional teams to ensure quality throughout the software development lifecycle

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Proven experience as a Quality Assurance Tester or similar role

• Experience in QA methodology

• Familiarity with Agile frameworks and regression testing is a plus

• Ability to document and troubleshoot errors

• Working knowledge of test management software and SQL

• Excellent communication skills

• Attention to detail

• Analytical mind and problem-solving aptitude

• Strong organizational skills

• Ability of independent working

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• “FPT care” health insurance provided by AON and is exclusive for FPT employees.

• Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year

• Salary review time/year or on excellent performance

• International, dynamic, friendly working environment

• Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws.

• Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT

