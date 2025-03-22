Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Glazedfrog Australia Pty. Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

Responsibilities:

• Develop accurate and on-time quotes for doors and windows projects using our customized intuitive software

• Working closely with sales and engineering teams to ensure technical specifications and customer requirements are met.

• Manage and update quoting databases.

• Ensure compliance with accounting principles in the preparation of quotes.

• Communicate with the sales team to understand client needs and adjust quotes accordingly.

• Assist in the preparation of documents necessary to the order flow of projects.

• Regularly review and suggest improvements to the quoting process.

• Assist in preparing training manuals, diagrams and work flows for the quoting process.

• Assist with other ad-hoc tasks as required.

Compensation:

+ Salary Range: VND 12 to 20 million gross per month, based on experience and skills

+ On top of Vietnamese standard public holidays, employees have 5 weeks of leave per year, including 3 flexible weeks to be taken as holiday or converted into extra pay

+ Premium health insurance package & Extra health promoting package