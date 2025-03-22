Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Glazedfrog Australia Pty. Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Glazedfrog Australia Pty. Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: 204/27 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien, Thu Duc, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD
Responsibilities:
• Develop accurate and on-time quotes for doors and windows projects using our customized intuitive software
• Working closely with sales and engineering teams to ensure technical specifications and customer requirements are met.
• Manage and update quoting databases.
• Ensure compliance with accounting principles in the preparation of quotes.
• Communicate with the sales team to understand client needs and adjust quotes accordingly.
• Assist in the preparation of documents necessary to the order flow of projects.
• Regularly review and suggest improvements to the quoting process.
• Assist in preparing training manuals, diagrams and work flows for the quoting process.
• Assist with other ad-hoc tasks as required.
Compensation:
+ Salary Range: VND 12 to 20 million gross per month, based on experience and skills
+ On top of Vietnamese standard public holidays, employees have 5 weeks of leave per year, including 3 flexible weeks to be taken as holiday or converted into extra pay
+ Premium health insurance package & Extra health promoting package
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
