Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Văn Phòng Đại Diện Max Biocare Tại Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

This job is most suitable for someone with about 2-3 years working experience in book keeping / accounting with education background in accounting.

• Record and manage daily sales transactions, invoices, and receipts.

• Reconcile sales records with accounting systems to ensure accuracy.

• Prepare and issue sales reports, statements, and tax declarations.

• Process customer payments and manage accounts receivable.

• Analyze sales data to identify trends, patterns, and opportunities for improvement.

• Handle large datasets, ensuring accuracy in data entry and processing.

• Utilize accounting software and data analysis tools to support financial reporting.

• Collaborate with the sales and finance teams to resolve discrepancies.

• Assist with monthly, quarterly, and annual financial closing processes.