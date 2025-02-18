Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Văn Phòng Đại Diện Max Biocare Tại Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Max Biocare Tại Hà Nội
- Hà Nội: Level 13, ICON4 Tower 243A De La Thanh, Lang Thuong, Dong Da, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD
This job is most suitable for someone with about 2-3 years working experience in book keeping / accounting with education background in accounting.
• Record and manage daily sales transactions, invoices, and receipts.
• Reconcile sales records with accounting systems to ensure accuracy.
• Prepare and issue sales reports, statements, and tax declarations.
• Process customer payments and manage accounts receivable.
• Analyze sales data to identify trends, patterns, and opportunities for improvement.
• Handle large datasets, ensuring accuracy in data entry and processing.
• Utilize accounting software and data analysis tools to support financial reporting.
• Collaborate with the sales and finance teams to resolve discrepancies.
• Assist with monthly, quarterly, and annual financial closing processes.
Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.
• Proven experience in sales accounting or a similar role.
Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Max Biocare Tại Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Max Biocare Tại Hà Nội
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
