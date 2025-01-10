Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH ON Semiconductor Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH ON Semiconductor Việt Nam
- Đồng Nai: No.10, Street 17A, Bien Hoa Industrial Zone II, Dong Nai Province, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Manage & lead a section within the Lab organization towards achieving the Lab objectives
• Responsible for the 3 Critical Success Factors of the section being, Cycle Time, Success Rate, and Quality of Reporting, in line with the overall Lab goal
• Continuously drive skills & competency development to improve the 3 critical success factors
• Enabling the improvement of efficiency and effectiveness of the team
• Follow up on the training and development of each team member
• Act as key interface with Engineering, QA personnel, Global functions and participate in problem solving teams by providing technical support in product analysis
• To promote quality awareness and drive quality improvement program in the section
• Ensure the lab is run meeting IATF16949 and ISO 9001:2015 requirement
• Other duties as assigned
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• With relevant experience in failure analysis engineering within Semiconductor industry
Tại Công Ty TNHH ON Semiconductor Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
