Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH ON Semiconductor Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Manage & lead a section within the Lab organization towards achieving the Lab objectives

• Responsible for the 3 Critical Success Factors of the section being, Cycle Time, Success Rate, and Quality of Reporting, in line with the overall Lab goal

• Continuously drive skills & competency development to improve the 3 critical success factors

• Enabling the improvement of efficiency and effectiveness of the team

• Follow up on the training and development of each team member

• Act as key interface with Engineering, QA personnel, Global functions and participate in problem solving teams by providing technical support in product analysis

• To promote quality awareness and drive quality improvement program in the section

• Ensure the lab is run meeting IATF16949 and ISO 9001:2015 requirement

• Other duties as assigned