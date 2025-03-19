Tuyển Sales Engineer Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

POSITION SUMMARY

Ensure GHG/Energy/Water Management align with Nestle strategy and comply with local regulation and GHG/Energy/Water consumption of factory at the most efficiency and effective way.

A DAY IN THE LIFE …

• GHG/Energy/Water Management. Benchmarking GHG/energy/water consumption against best practice guidelines. Carrying out site inspections and completing energy/water surveys. Collecting GHG/energy/water monitoring data and keeping accurate records. Ensure optimum energy/water consumption at factory level, by implementing proper M&I activities to the factory assets, and respecting SHE policies. Manage accordingly NEMT and NEST

• Develop and Implement GHG/Energy/Water Strategies. Create and oversee the implementation of short and long-term projects and strategies that increase energy/water efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and minimize unnecessary consumption. Implement energy/water-related cost-saving measures. Throughout the development process, calculate the budget, project energy/water savings, and identify the goals for each project. Work with the engineering team to craft and implement these measures. Participate in the design and renovation of buildings to ensure their energy efficiency

• Compliance. Ensure compliance for Energy/Water management in factory follow legal regulation and Nestle standard. Keeping up to date with Energy/water legislation and Nestle standard

• IS GHG/Energy/Water effectiveness. Monitoring, analyzing data and action to ensure optimum energy/water consumption/efficiency at Industrial Service area. Lead and implement sustainaility projects in Industrial Services area.